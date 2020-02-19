Hayden Panettiere and Wladimir Klitschko: Why they split and how they share custody of their daughter Kaya

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

Actress Hayden Panettiere’s boyfriend Brian Hickerson has been arrested following yet another domestic altercation with the Nashville star.

Officers from Teton Country Sheriff’s Office arrested Hickerson on Valentine’s Day after responding to a call about a disturbance involving him and Panettiere at a residence in Jackson, Wyoming.

Police said that Hickerson, who was reportedly intoxicated, punched Panettiere in the face. Police charged him with domestic battery and interference with an officer.

This is not the first time that Hickerson has been charged with domestic battery in his relationship with Panettiere.

In 2019, he was arrested and charged with felony domestic violence after an altercation at their home in L.A., but the charge was dismissed.

Panettiere and Hickerson started dating after she split from her ex-fiance, former professional boxer Wladimir Klitschko, in August 2018.

Following reports of her troubled relationship with Hickerson, some fans have been wondering why she split with ex-fiance Klitschko.

Why did Hayden Panettiere and Wladimir Klitschko split?

Although people have speculated about the reason why they split, Panettiere and Klitschko have not publicly commented about it, so what caused the split remains unclear.

The two were first romantically linked in 2009. According to E! News, they met at a book launch when Panettiere was 19, and Klitschko was 33.

They announced they had split in 2011 but reunited in 2013. They then announced their engagement in October 2013. Klitschko bought Panettiere a 6-carat diamond engagement ring, reportedly worth about $500,000.

Sources revealed in June 2014 that Panettiere was pregnant, and Klitschko later confirmed the news.

Soon after, their daughter Kaya was born in December 2014. Multiple sources revealed Panettiere battled postpartum depression, and she was seeking professional help to overcome it.

Rumors that the two had split first began swirling in 2016. In July 2016, Panettiere attempted to dispel the rumors on social media.

“Missing rings don’t mean the end of relationships. Blessed to be with my beautiful family.”

Missing rings don't mean the end of relationships. Blessed to be with my beautiful family 🙏 pic.twitter.com/oCiTK0ziJf — Hayden Panettiere (@haydenpanettier) July 7, 2016

They eventually separated and called off their much-anticipated wedding in August 2018.

How they share custody of daughter Kaya

Panettiere and Klitschko are parents to five-year-old Kaya.

They have been co-parenting their daughter Kaya since they split, although Kaya lives in her father’s native Ukraine while Panettiere lives in Los Angeles.

Sources claimed that Panettiere has barely seen Kaya since she split from Klitschko, but it was also reported that she was traveling between L.A. and Ukraine to see her daughter.

Panettiere and Klitschko reportedly continued to have a friendly relationship after they split.