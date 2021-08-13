Harry will reveal Palace secrets in memoir but won’t put ‘hugely damaging’ things, royal expert says

Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir will reveal Palace secrets but won’t include “hugely damaging” things out of respect for the Queen, a royal expert claimed. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Landmark-Media

Prince Harry will reveal both personal and “behind-the-Palace-walls” secrets in his upcoming memoir, but out of respect for his grandmother, the Queen, he won’t reveal “hugely damaging” royal secrets, an expert has claimed.

During a conversation with host Joe Drake on Royally Us, royal expert Mikhaila Friel said the Duke of Sussex’s highly anticipated memoir would likely offer a mix of “intimate” details about his life and Palace secrets.

However, it is unlikely that Harry will go all out to expose damaging secrets about his family out of respect for the Queen, she added

Drake had asked Friel whether she thought Harry’s memoir will be a “boring biography,” a “tell-all” or “behind-the-Palace-walls secrets.”

“I believe we can probably expect a good mixture of both,” Friel answered, according to Express.

“Harry has a lot of respect for the Queen, so it’s very unlikely that he would put something in there that would have a hugely damaging effect to the Queen or the monarchy,” she added.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Friel noted that despite widely held concerns about the Duke’s memoir, it is not the first time that a senior member of the Royal Family has published a “tell-all biography.”

“Princess Diana was involved in her own one, Sarah Ferguson, Prince Charles – so it’s nothing we haven’t really seen before to be honest,” she concluded.

Prince Harry will publish his memoir in 2022

Friel’s comments come after Monsters & Critics reported that Harry revealed in a statement published on his Archewell website that he’s signed a deal with Random House to publish his memoir in 2022.

Sources claimed the Duke of Sussex received an advance payment of $20 million for the upcoming book.

“Prince Harry will be donating proceeds to charity,” the statement on his Archewell website said.

Members of the Royal Family are worried about Harry’s memoir

Senior members of the Royal Family are reportedly concerned about Harry’s memoir, but they are hoping the Duke will refrain from making damaging revelations, a royal expert said.

Royal expert Dampier said Harry’s book is “hanging over” the Royal Family and they are worried he could drop more bombshells about them.

The concern about Harry’s memoir stems from allegations that he and his wife, Meghan Markle, previously made against the Royal Family.

Meghan and Harry made explosive allegations of racism against the Royal Family during their sit-down interview with Oprah in March.

Harry likened royal life to “a mix of The Truman Show and being in a zoo,” and added that the “biggest issue” with being a Royal was inheriting “every element of it without a choice.”

On his Apple TV+ docuseries, The Me You Can’t See, Harry said life as a Royal was a “nightmare.” He also questioned Prince Charles’s parenting skills.

Some Royals want the Queen to ‘disown’ Harry, royal biographer claimed

Monsters & Critics reported that royal biographer Lady Colin Campbell claimed some members of the Royal Family agree with fans that the Queen should “disown” Harry after making allegations of racism against them.

She added that because people respect and love the Queen, they don’t like seeing her “being tormented the way she is being tormented by her supposed beloved grandson.”