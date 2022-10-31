Harry Styles arrives at Toronto International Film Festival in September 2022. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Brent Perniac/AdMedia

Harry Styles looked like a rock ‘n’ roll star as he prepped for the fourth night of his Love On Tour in Los Angeles.

The As It Was singer looked thoughtful as he sat on the floor wearing a pair of brown wide-leg pants and a pair of burgundy Adidas Sambas.

Harry showed off his toned body and instantly recognizable tattoos in the moody photo taken by his tour photographer, Lloyd Wakefield.

Styles started the Los Angeles leg of the tour last Tuesday and has another ten nights upcoming at the Kia Forum before playing in Guadalajara, Mexico, on November 20.

Harry already reached a milestone during the tour, becoming the first artist ever to sell out 15 consecutive nights at Madison Square Garden in New York.

The Love On Tour is currently running all the way through to July 2023.

Harry Styles gets fishy for his new music video

This week, Harry also released the music video for his latest single, Music For A Sushi Restaurant.

Sign up for our newsletter!

In the artsy video, we see Harry as a giant squid washed up on the beach, complete with tentacles.

He’s captured by fishermen and taken back to their sushi restaurant. However, before the chefs can cook him, he starts singing.

Realizing they can make money from the singing sea creature, they let Harry perform in shows, and he gains a diva-like persona.

However, he soon loses his voice, and the chefs dice him up into a delicious sushi plate.

It sounds strange, but it works, and the upbeat song will get stuck in your head all day.

Harry Styles launches makeup line with Marco Ribeiro

Not content with having a sell-out world tour, making music videos, and starring in the movie Don’t Worry Darling, last month, Harry also announced his beauty brand, Pleasing, was launching its first foray into makeup with a collaboration with the Brazilian fashion designer Marco Ribeiro.

Harry previously worked with Ribeiro when he wore a pair of his colorful patchwork pants on the Harry’s House album cover.

The collection focuses on bright and unusual color combinations and features a selection of pressed powders, cream pigments, a multi-purpose gloss, and nail polishes.

The pressed powders and creams are highly pigmented, perfect for experimenting with creative and bold looks.

Prices start from $20 for a single nail polish, and the collection is available on the Pleasing website.