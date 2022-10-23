Harry Potter star Robbie Coltrane’s cause of death revealed

Robbie Coltrane pictured at the opening of Harry Potter: The Exhibition at the Discovery Times Square Exposition Center. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Acepixs

Beloved actor Robbie Coltrane’s cause of death has been revealed after he died last week in a hospital.

The Harry Potter star has several health problems at the time of his death. Robbie appeared this year in HBO’s Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts in what would be his last feature.

He was reportedly suffering from sepsis, a lower respiratory tract infection, and a heart block. Coltrane was also diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes and obesity.

The late actor’s health has been a cause for concern in the last few years of his life.

These factors led to his cause of death which is attributed to multiple organ failure, according to Deadline.

Coltrane was best known for playing Rubeus Hagrid, the Hogwarts gamekeeper and then Care of Magical Creatures professor, in all eight of the Harry Potter films of the billion-dollar franchise.

Coltrane has been forced to pull out of the London comic convention in June, a month before his scheduled appearance, due to his ongoing issues, per Yahoo.

Robbie Coltrane was in pain 24 hours a day

Reports emerged in 2019 that the Harry Potter star was confined to a wheelchair due to osteoarthritis.

Coltrane was left unable to work, making a few appearances on television in the last years of his life.

According to a report by Northern Echo, his agent confirmed that the late actor was in constant pain before he passed away.

Coltrane said: “I was fighting pain 24 hours a day when I was in National Treasure and Great Expectations. I had no cartilage in my knee. It was bone on bone.”

He added: “It was just horrible. The relief from that pain since the operation and being able to sleep has changed my life.”

A source at the time told the outlet that the actor was waiting for an operation in America that would help ease the pain and help him regain the ability to walk unassisted.

Rupert Grint and Daniel Radcliffe remember Robbie Coltrane

Rupert Grint, who played Ron in the movies paid tribute to the late actor.

In an Instagram post, Grint shared a photo of the actor in character and said he was “heartbroken.” He praised Coltrane as the only person who could have played Hagrid.

The Harry Potter star said the late actor mirrored the character he played, describing him as “warm, compassionate and hilarious.”

Daniel Radcliffe released a statement paying tribute to Coltrane describing him as one of the funniest people he had ever encountered.

“I’ve especially fond memories of him keeping our spirits up on Prisoner of Azkaban, when we were all hiding from the torrential rain for hours in Hagrid’s hut and he was telling stories and cracking jokes to keep morale up,” Radcliffe said in a statement to Deadline.

He continued, “I feel incredibly lucky that I got to meet and work with him and very sad that he’s passed. He was an incredible actor and a lovely man.”