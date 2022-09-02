Harry Potter actress Bonnie Wright in rare swimsuit for beach day

Actress and activist Bonnie Wright shared a rare swimsuit pic on a beach outing. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Acepixs

Bonnie Wright went from child actress to adult author and climate activist as she grew up, but her original fans still adore her.

Bonnie rose to fame for her role as Ginny Weasley in the world-famous Harry Potter movies.

Not only was she an iconic face in the Harry Potter films, but she also dated current Stranger Things heartthrob Jamie Campbell Bower for about three years from 2009-2012.

After getting her start in Harry Potter, she moved on star in a few independent films such as Before I Sleep, The Sea, and After the Dark, and even performed on stage.

She dipped her toes into directing as well, having graduated from the University of the Arts London in 2012 with a degree in filmmaking.

Bonnie also published her first book earlier this year, titled Go Gently: Actionable Steps to Nurture Yourself and the Planet, and enjoyed a subtle elopement to her partner, Andrew Lococo.

The two enjoyed a beach day on Thursday, where Bonnie shared a rare yet stunning swimsuit shot.

Bonnie Wright stuns in rare swimsuit photo

For her trip to the beach, Bonnie sported a sleek one-piece that featured a black base with red and pink hearts and fire designs spread throughout the piece.

She stood in the sand and gave a quick pose for the camera, flashing a smile. Her hair was wet and there were water droplets remaining on her legs, a clear sign she was fresh from the water.

Pic credit: @thisisbwright/Instagram

She revealed her slender physique, something that the author doesn’t generally do on social media.

For the most part, Bonnie focuses on her activism online and hopes to spread awareness about the harmfulness of the plastic industry and why sustainability is important.

Bonnie Wright calls out the plastic industry

Around the time of her book’s release, Bonnie spoke with The Washington Post about her climate activism and why it’s so important to her.

One of the biggest issues she focuses on is plastic waste as the ocean and environment have started to become full of more and more plastic.

She revealed, “There are waste management systems [that are] just now working; then there’s a lack of policy around reducing single-use plastic; and pushing businesses to use more refillable, reusable materials.”

She noted that the plastic industry is also responsible for creating and pushing recycling so that people would continue to use plastic under the belief that it would be recycled and reused.

She revealed that it’s about the value of the plastic, and often “new plastic is cheaper than recycled plastic.” However, materials such as aluminum, “are almost always recycled because they have higher value.”

As for sustainability, she poses this idea: “We thought for so long that recycling was the answer to our problems. Better systems we could be implementing are refillable, repurposed things, like going to the coffee shop and bringing a reusable cup. Rather than buying new ‘sustainable’ products, what can we be resourceful about within our homes?”