Harley Quinn Smith stunned in red lingerie. Pic credit: @harleyquinnsmith/Instagram

The Grinch may have stolen Christmas, but Harley Quinn Smith stole her fans’ hearts yesterday, posting two super-steamy snaps to show off her new look.

The 23-year-old New Jersey native sizzled in bright red lingerie with a plunging lace neckline that left little to the imagination.

Harley took a seductive stance on a lush red carpet in front of a fireplace adorned with stockings, just adding to her overall allure.

She rested her perfectly manicured hands on her thighs, accentuating the cheeky white lace stockings underneath.

Still, the most jaw-dropping part of the photo was her bright, platinum-blonde locks, as she had become known for her deep brown tresses.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She captioned the captivating share, “happy holidays ❤️ ps this is what I look like now.”

Harley Quinn Smith went braless in a pink suit to promote Mercy For Animals

Harley was “suited up” to support Mercy For Animals, a nonprofit organization dedicated to ending the exploitation of animals for food.

The self-proclaimed “friend to all animals” is a devoted advocate for the cause and often shares relevant content on her social media page to help spread awareness.

She looked stunning in the most recent share, donning a sparkly pink suit with the top left open to reveal her bare figure.

As if that wasn’t enough, Harley added a pair of ornate earrings and striking cat-eye makeup to enhance the daring ensemble.

Harley Quinn Smith stunned in a skintight leather dress for a night out

Harley brought her A-game “the other night,” rocking a skintight leather dress that hugged her every curve.

She accentuated her bright brown eyes with smokey eyeshadow and accessorized with oversized hoop earrings and a chunky chain necklace.

As the daughter of Hollywood star Kevin Smith, Harley has undoubtedly been granted some opportunities in the showbiz industry that others could only dream of, but her raw talent has kept her in the spotlight.

While she’s appeared in films like Tusk and Yoga Hosers, both written and directed by her father, Harley has made quite the name for herself in the music world as an outstanding bass player.

During an interview with Schön! Magazine, Harley opened up about her biggest musical inspiration, saying, “I started playing bass because of Lindsey Way, the bass player of the band Mindless Self Indulgence. I saw pictures and videos of her doing a backbend while playing bass, and I thought it was the most magical, badass thing I had ever seen. I certainly did not see any backbends in my personal future, especially while playing bass, but I just wanted to do anything I could to be like Lindsey.”