Hannah Palmer thrills in skimpy bathroom bikini

Hannah Palmer smiling outdoors. Pic credit: @hannah_cpalmer/Instagram

Hannah Palmer is back in her bikini and stunning from her bathroom.

The aspiring singer and Instagram sensation snuck in quick stories this week as she delighted her two million+ followers, posting a skimpy swimwear look and definitely flaunting her killer figure.

Hannah Palmer delights fans in skimpy bikini from her bathroom

Filming herself in video mode and in front of a mirror, Hannah stood backed by a white wall with a hanging painting in front of a faucet area filled with bathroom bric-a-brac.

Highlighting her cleavage, toned waistline, and golden tan, the Arizona-born bombshell sizzled in a skimpy and halterneck bikini, opting for a summery yellow shade and adding in a white manicure for extra pop.

Wearing her blonde locks down, Hannah added in a sea of digital flowers to jazz up her selfie, returning for a close-up with a sideways finish. Here, the Clouds singer sent out her cute smile while wearing deep bronzer and blush, plus fluffed-up lashes.

No caption was offered.

Hannah had last posted swimwear action four days ago, as she blew fans a big kiss from a stunning beach at sunset. Leaning forward in a plunging striped bikini, the new L.A. transplant sent fans love while showing off her bikini body, writing: “Feels like summer.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

She added in white, red, and blue emoji to match her swimwear, with anyone swiping also getting a rear view shot as Palmer padded across shores and into the darkness.

Hannah shot to fame while competing to be Maxim’s Cover Girl, also eyeing up a $25,000 prize in the process.

“My dream is to open up my own business in the beauty industry that helps homeless women and women in shelters feel beautiful again! Ever since I read an article about an esthetician using her days off to go and glam up the women at a shelter, I’ve always wanted to do the same,” she stated while still in the run-up. While Hannah didn’t win, her career still took off.

Hannah Palmer signed to influence for major brands

Hannah has since gone on to land a deal with Bang Energy, also influencing for brands including Fashion Nova and Pretty Little Thing.

Her Instagram is followed by actress Bella Thorne. Hannah, meanwhile, keeps tabs on makeup mogul Kylie Jenner, British singer Rita Ora, model Cindy Kimberly, plus Netflix star Bella. She introduces herself on Instagram as “Musician/band.”