Hannah Palmer stuns in plunging bikini while entering ocean

Hannah Palmer poses close up. Pic credit: @hannah_cpalmer/Instagram

Hannah Palmer is sharing more swimwear action as she briefly ditches the U.S. and enjoys good summer weather in the Mediterranean.

The model and aspiring singer made headlines last week for touching down in Ibiza, Spain – she was welcomed by British media face Vas J Morgan while stunning in a gold bikini.

Switching up to something a little less glam, but still showing off her curves, Hannah posed a quick Instagram story for her 2 million+ followers over the weekend, one showing her descending a ladder and from an ocean deck.

Highlighting her fit and curvy frame, and Arizona-born sensation opted for a classic black bikini that showed off her silhouette – she was snapped amid blue skies and waters and with a horizon including distant boats.

Hannah offered no caption or context, sharing only her IG handle.

The story only remained live for 24 hours.

Hannah Palmer in a bikini near the water. Pic credit: @hannah_cpalmer/Instagram

Hannah made her 2022 Ibiza debut last week, posing with pal Vas and enjoying an outdoor greenery area. “Welcome to Ibiza,” Vas wrote as the two posed for a photo while grinning.

Hannah Palmer still influencing amid aspiring music career

Hannah appears to have made a major effort to get her music career going – namely, leaving Arizona and moving to Los Angeles. She has released beats, including her Clouds track.

Palmer has not, however, abandoned her influencer side gigs – in July she shared a story shouting out affordable clothing brand Fashion Nova and has, occasionally, also name-dropped the brand’s rival, Pretty Little Thing. Per Trend Hero:

“There are lots of smaller brands interested in IG models with smaller followings. Why? Because as a rule, an audience of 20, 000 followers has a much higher level of engagement than an audience of a few million people. This means that a product will be noticed by more potential customers.”

Also fronting Fashion Nova is model Veronika Rajek.

Hannah Palmer keeps stunning fans with swimwear shots

The Bang Energy promo days are gone, but the swimwear hasn’t disappeared, this as Hannah continues to delight fans with her bikini body. Sizzling in a pale blue two-piece three weeks ago, Hannah flaunted her phenomenal figure and toned abs from a backyard, writing: “The bikini pics will stop when I stop wearing a bikini.”

Hannah shares little about herself on social media – fans don’t know her relationship status, favorite foods, or if she has any pets.