Hannah Palmer stuns in plunging bikini for ocean dip

Hannah Palmer is stunning fans with her flawless bikini body as she descends into the ocean for a dip.

The Arizona-born model made headlines this week for jetting out to sunny Ibiza, Spain, where she was welcomed by British media face Vas J Morgan – and she hasn’t been staying hidden away in her hotel.

Posting a quick Instagram Story for her 2 million+ followers on Thursday, the aspiring singer showed off her famous curves and toned muscles in a bright blue bikini.

Snapped amid an attractive bay with blue waters and a distant beach strewn with parasols, Hannah posed, climbing down into the water – she used her hands to cling onto wooden posts set out just behind an ocean deck.

Hiding her face, but not her body, the Maxim sensation highlighted her bombshell figure in a plunging triangle bikini boasting decorative hoop clasps, also wearing her blonde locks down and cascading around her shoulders.

Ibiza has proven a celebrity hotspot this year. In 2022, WAP rapper Megan Thee Stallion took a vacation there, with the Mediterranean islands also popular with singer Christina Aguilera, actor Leonardo DiCaprio, and pop heartthrob Justin Bieber. Fellow bikini bombshell Demi Rose even lives out there.

Hannah Palmer stuns fans in more bikini looks

Hannah doesn’t post as often as she once did, but she hasn’t abandoned her swimwear looks.

The former Bang Energy face sizzled in July while posing from a grassy backyard and in a baby blue bikini – holding onto rope railings and backed by a house, the blue-eyed beauty wrote:

“The bikini pics will stop when I stop wearing them.”

Hannah has also spoken out on what life might have looked like had she not gone into modeling.

Hannah Palmer reveals alternate career choice outside of modeling

While competing to be Maxim’s Cover Girl, Hannah opened up about what she would do with the $25,000 prize money.

“My dream is to open up my own business in the beauty industry that helps homeless women and women in shelters feel beautiful again! Ever since I read an article about an esthetician using her days off to go and glam up the women at a shelter, I’ve always wanted to do the same,” she revealed.

Hannah added: “Seeing somebody feel beautiful and confident again when the world keeps knocking them down is just so empowering. As women, I think this is one of the most amazing gifts we could give each other!”