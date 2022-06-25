Hannah Palmer stuns in glitter bikini in the sun

Hannah Palmer smiling outdoors. Pic credit: @hannah_cpalmer/Instagram

Hannah Palmer is flaunting her bombshell bikini body all covered in silver glitter and from a sunny field.

The Instagram star and aspiring singer posts less than she once did, but her following is still up compared to before the pandemic. In a quick story this weekend, Hannah shared a fan edit from a field shoot, one showing the Arizona-born sensational blowing onto a dandelion while enjoying the great outdoors.

Hannah Palmer stuns in bikini field shoot with a flower

The photo was big-time showing off Hannah’s model frame. The Maxim star had been snapped amid a gorgeous field and delicately blowing onto a dandelion she’d picked as she flaunted her curves.

Hannah’s swim look was edited in with some glittery pizzazz, affording a sparkly bikini finish and highlighting her toned stomach, curvy hips, and cleavage.

Wearing her blonde locks down and flaunting her plump pout, Hannah kept her caption blank, although she did offer the @edit_collagee Instagram handle she was reposting from.

Hannah is followed by over 2 million on Instagram.

Hannah’s recent posts have been shouting out tropical Hawaii, although she now calls Los Angeles home after quitting Arizona to focus on her music career. She continues to earn top-up cash via brand shout-outs on Instagram – while the Bang Energy videos were once plentiful, they appear to have ceased, this despite a bio that still introduces Hannah as affiliated with the energy drinks giant.

Hannah also influences for popular clothing label Pretty Little Thing, now fronted by stars including singer Christina Milian, model Jordyn Woods, and British bombshell Demi Rose. In October 2021, Hannah shouted out clothing giant Revolve as she sizzled in a two-piece set and enjoyed a beverage. “Seeing green 🧚🏻🧝‍♀️🥂 @revolve @superdown #superdown,” the stunner wrote.

Hannah is also active on TikTok, where it’s more laid-back and content caters to Gen-z. In fact, it might be a wise move.

“With the rise of users on social platforms, as both a creator and consumer, we’re wanting to see content that’s less polished and more reflective of the everyday experience,” travel vlogger Shu Lin told BBC.

Hannah Palmer has the last laugh after Maxim loss

Hannah shot to fame while competing to be Maxim’s Cover Girl. Not winning didn’t stop her becoming famous and succeeding as an Instagram star and influencer – alongside the above-mentioned brands, 2022 posts from Hannah have seen her name-dropping Fashion Nova. Her account is kept tabs on by actress and singer Bella Thorne.