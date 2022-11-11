Hannah Palmer looks stunning in a lacy fit. Pic credit: @hannah_cpalmer/Instagram

Hannah Palmer looked absolutely stunning as she was captured posing amongst the sunset.

The fashion model glammed up in some lacy, black attire as she effortlessly glowed for the shot.

She seemed to be having quite a good night as she gave her audience a slight smile.

Hannah is known for her jaw-dropping content on her social media platforms and this scenic photo was a perfect demonstration of just that.

The blonde beauty let her fans partake in the memorable moment as she shared it with her 2.2 million Instagram followers.

Her fans were not only gifted with one gorgeous view this time around but instead two.

Hannah Palmer poses for a lacy sunset picture

The fashion model certainly made a statement in her latest share as she dazzled in her sunset attire.

Hannah wore a low-cut mesh camisole that featured a beautiful lace trim. The top also included a black and cream-colored floral design which was embroidered throughout the piece.

She went simple with the bottoms as she paired the lacy top with a classic black silky skirt. The skirt was a low-rise fit and fell well above her knees. The short skirt highlighted her toned torso and accentuated her long legs.

She then styled her blonde hair in light curls as the natural blonde locks were pushed over to one side of her body and fell down alongside her shoulders and chest.

Hannah’s skin looked immaculate, and her face literally glowed for the picturesque shot. She wore mascara to emphasize her long, lavish lashes and wore some blush and bronzer along her cheeks. She then added some highlighter along her nose and finished with a bold, red lip.

Hannah certainly looked breathtaking as she executed the look with absolute ease.

Hannah Palmer works with Fashion Nova

In another recent post, Hannah showcased her hourglass figure as she posed in her little black dress.

The blonde beauty tagged the clothing brand Fashion Nova, whom she works with quite frequently as she models their latest collections.

For this particular photo, the model rocked a show-stopping black dress that featured a beautiful cut-out detail around her chest.

She paired the short dress with a pair of shiny black, open-toed heels which gave her a little extra height.

As Hannah posed she bent herself over towards the wall, as her blonde locks fell naturally down the front of her.

She simply captioned the post, “night owl @fashionnova.”

Her fans didn’t shy away from double-clicking on this photo as the post secured 64k likes and over 900 loving comments.