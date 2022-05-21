Hannah Palmer pulls down birthday bikini

Hannah Palmer poses close up. Pic credit: @hannah_cpalmer /Instagram

Hannah Palmer is turning heads as she celebrates her birthday in a skimpy bikini. The Maxim model and social media sensation has largely stayed quiet on Instagram this year, last posting in April, but she was back and on full form in a pre-weekend share.

Posting for her 2 million+ followers, the blonde bombshell slipped back into her signature bikini, this time throwing in birthday action – her birthday was May 18.

Hannah Palmer stuns in bikini for birthday post

Sizzling in what may have been a throwback, the Arizona native flaunted her killer curves and rock-hard abs in a tiny, stringy, and yellow bikini.

Going halterneck as she highlighted her cleavage and flat stomach, Hannah gently tugged down her bikini bottoms while upping the ante, but the finish wasn’t too provocative as she posed outdoors and backed by a lawn.

The Bang Energy face, seemingly earning more cash these days via her OnlyFans, glowed amid the dusk setting, then getting down on all fours for more action as fans swiped.

The more you swipe, the more you get. Palmer then pushed her chest together in a close-up in her third slide, closing back in a kneeling pose and slightly arching her back as she showcased her long legs.

“Thank you for all the birthday love,” a caption read. Fans have left over 86,000 likes. Hannah joined Instagram in 2017. She shot to fame while battling it out to be Maxim’s Cover Girl of the Month – while she didn’t win, it looks like she’s having the last laugh. Both clothing brands Pretty Little Thing and Fashion Nova seem to have picked up on her, with her Insta feed littered with name-drops for both fast fashion labels.

Hannah Palmer reveals life ‘dream’

As to what Hannah once wanted to do, she’s spoken out.

“My dream is to open up my own business in the beauty industry that helps homeless women and women in shelters feel beautiful again! Ever since I read an article about an esthetician using her days off to go and glam up the women at a shelter, I’ve always wanted to do the same,” she’s stated.

Palmer added: “Seeing somebody feel beautiful and confident again when the world keeps knocking them down is just so empowering. As women, I think this is one of the most amazing gifts we could give each other!”

Hanna’s Instagram is followed by actress Bella Thorne. She follows celebrities including mogul Kylie Jenner and singer Rita Ora.