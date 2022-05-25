Hannah Palmer offers rear view in bikini

Hannah Palmer poses close up. Pic credit: @hannah_cpalmer/Instagram

Bikini bombshell Hannah Palmer is showing what her mama gave her and even making it a twinning affair. The Arizona-born model continues to prove just why she’s a social media sensation, and a new series of photos are giving her 3 million+ followers plenty to look at.

Posting earlier this week, the Maxim model shared carefree outdoor snaps as she and a girlfriend stripped down to skimpy bikinis, and she even offered a rear view.

Hannah Palmer stuns in new bikini photos

All smiles and amid dramatic cliff backdrops, Hannah and pal Gracie Lindley sent out their flawless figures while enjoying the fresh open air and a little natural greenery.

Ditching the provocative poses for something cheerful and light, Hannah posed over on the right and threw up an arm while showing off her curves in a tiny blue bikini. The halterneck two-piece boasted a cute gold clasp detail and fully matched a bralette-style swim look donned by model Gracie, seen on the left.

A swipe right brought the same setting, but a different view. Here, both ladies had turned around for a cheeky backs-to-the-camera photo, with Hannah throwing back her head at just the right moment as the camera caught her smile.

“My island girl,” Palmer wrote.

Stories on Hannah’s Instagram revealed the get-together to include even more models, with famous Insta-face Sofia Bevarly joining in. Hannah tends to keep her feed solo, where she influences for brands including Fashion Nova, Pretty Little Thing, and Oh Polly. The aspiring singer once came as a Bang Energy face, but she appears to have ceased promoting the energy drinks giant.

Hannah Palmer branching out into music

Hannah has been fairly quiet on Instagram this year, but she’s been busy carving herself out a music career. “Clouds” is out, and there’s more to come from the new L.A. transplant. Per Rebuttal:

“Hannah can give us a new perspective on house music. It’s something we’ve never heard in the music of other artists. Her distinctive melodic and musical composition technique provides her fans with a one-of-a-kind listening experience. Anyone who hears her music is blown away by the incredible quality of the tunes.”

Hannah seems to have her eye on some major Hollywood faces. She follows over 640 accounts on Instagram, including fellow singing face Bella Thorne, plus pop star Rita Ora. She also keeps tabs on mogul Kylie Jenner, plus fellow model Cindy Kimberly.