Hannah Palmer is double trouble in bikini on tip-toe

Hannah Palmer poses close up. Pic credit: @hannah_cpalmer /Instagram

Hannah Palmer is doubling down on the bikini action as she thrills her two million+ Instagram followers with new content.

The Arizona-born model and aspiring singer made headlines ahead of the weekend as she showcased her sensational swimsuit figure in a tiny two-piece. While Hannah doesn’t post anywhere near as regularly as she used to, she did return shortly after to deliver a 2.0.

Posting via her stories, the Maxim stunner showed off the goods as she stunned in a pale blue two-piece, even posing on tip-toe as she wowed from an outdoor staircase.

The photo showed the former Bang Energy face outdoors and amid greenery while it was shot from below.

Captivating the lens with a mean gaze and her assets on show, Hannah sizzled in a shiny and halterneck bikini in blue, highlighting everything from her tiny waist and curvy hips to her golden tan.

Wearing her long locks down, the new L.A. transplant added a tip-toe pose, placing one hand on the banister part of the wooden balcony she was standing on.

Hannah Palmer is outdoors in a bikini. Pic credit: @hanna_cpalmer/Instagram

Hannah offered no context or geotag. However, the model provided a little more in her Friday Instagram share, posting from a similar setting backed by lawns and a house and writing, “The bikini pics will stop when I stop wearing a bikini.”

Hannah Palmer proves she lives in swimwear

Hannah had delighted fans earlier this month in a July 2 share, with a massive gallery showing her blowing fans kisses and flaunting her figure from a beach at sunset.

Here, Hannah wore a plunging and multicolor striped bikini as she delighted fans, writing, “Feels like summer.”

Hannah Palmer still influences for popular brands

Hannah hasn’t promoted energy drinks giant Bang Energy in a while, but she hasn’t abandoned all of the endorsement gigs. Earlier this year, the curvy star shouted out affordable clothing brand Pretty Little Thing – the rival to Fashion Nova is influenced for by a slew of famous faces, not limited to reality star Larsa Pippen and fellow bikini bombshell Demi Rose.

“Millennials and gen Z are the reason for the rise and demand of influencer marketing. Influencers have the power to help consumers decide whether to buy a product. As we mentioned in The power of ethnic influencers for brands, influencers are key to a successful campaign,” expert Simone Morris tells The Drum.

