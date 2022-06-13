Hannah Palmer in string bikini offers rear view

Hannah Palmer poses close up. Pic credit: @hannah_cpalmer /Instagram

Hannah Palmer is back in her bikini for a white-hot series of snaps. The Arizona-born sensation, now breaking into music following her Maxim rise to fame, is fresh from delighting her Instagram fans as she sizzles in a tiny two-piece, and it was bikini game strong as she flaunted her famous curves for her 2 million+ followers yesterday.

Sharing sunset beach snaps, the blonde bombshell stunned against a shorefront, and fans have only good things to say.

Hannah Palmer stuns in string bikini on the beach

The former Bang Energy face was likely in throwback mode as she posed kneeling on sands and backed by a setting sun and ocean waters.

Showing off her toned abs, ample assets, and killer waistline, the Instagram star opted for a super-tiny and halterneck white bikini, also slightly tugging down the waistband of her bottoms for a head-turning finish.

Wearing her long blonde hair curled and down, Hannah sent the camera a piercing gaze, and it all turned cheeky with a swipe as fans saw Hannah standing, flaunting some side-boob, and showcasing her pert rear.

A sunset beach emoji was the only caption as fans left over 60,000 likes.

Hannah posts less often than she used to, this as she breaks into music. Fans do know that she’s ditched Arizona and moved to L.A. – she’s also released her Clouds track.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Palmer first shot to fame while competing to be Maxim’s cover girl. Eyeing a $25,000 prize, Hannah failed to win, but she’s having the last laugh now, also influencing for brands including Pretty Little Thing. The affordable clothing label is fronted by celebrities including model Jordyn Woods, reality star Larsa Pippen, plus fellow bikini bombshell Demi Rose.

Hannah Palmer had beauty industry aspirations

Back when Hannah was competing for her Maxim cover prize, she revealed what she’d do with the cash, were she to win.

“My dream is to open up my own business in the beauty industry that helps homeless women and women in shelters feel beautiful again! Ever since I read an article about an esthetician using her days off to go and glam up the women at a shelter, I’ve always wanted to do the same,” she said.

“Seeing somebody feel beautiful and confident again when the world keeps knocking them down is just so empowering. As women, I think this is one of the most amazing gifts we could give each other!”