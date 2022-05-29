Hannah Palmer in plunging swimsuit goes Bond Girl

Hannah Palmer poses close up. Pic credit: @hannah_cpalmer /Instagram

Bikini bombshell and aspiring singer Hannah Palmer has gone full Bond Girl in a 007 shoot as she flaunts her jaw-dropping curves.

The Arizona-born model and social media sensation thrilled her 2.1 million Instagram followers ahead of Memorial Day weekend, stunning in a low-cut and eye-popping bathing suit and gaining over 70,000 likes in 24 hours.

Hannah Palmer’s got the 007 goods in swimsuit

The blue-eyed beauty smoldered as she posed outdoors, amid a blurred beach background, and popping against the camera in her cleavage-baring and very tiny black swimsuit.

Going thick-strapped and with her assets barely contained, the stunner posed folding both arms across her waist, also flaunting her trim thighs and curvy hips as she knocked the camera dead with a direct gaze.

The recent L.A. transplant wore her long locks down and accessorized her flesh-flaunting look via a chic hoop earrings finish.

“007,” she wrote in her caption.

Hannah shot to fame as she competed to be Maxim’s Cover Girl, also eyeing up the $25,000 prize money coming with it. While she didn’t win, it looks like Palmer is having the last laugh as her profile rises. She’s been a prominent Bang Energy face, although her focus is now on music. On Instagram, where posts are less frequent than they once were, Hannah influences for brands including Revolve and Pretty Little Thing.

In late 2021, and posing in a neon two-piece, Hannah wrote: “Seeing green,” also shouting out Revolve and Superdown.

Hannah Palmer once eyed the beauty industry

Of the prize money she was set to win with Maxim, Palmer revealed:

“My dream is to open up my own business in the beauty industry that helps homeless women and women in shelters feel beautiful again! Ever since I read an article about an esthetician using her days off to go and glam up the women at a shelter, I’ve always wanted to do the same.”

“Seeing somebody feel beautiful and confident again when the world keeps knocking them down is just so empowering,” she added.

Hannah’s Instagram is followed by fellow music face and actress Bella Thorne. Hannah, meanwhile, followed 639 accounts, including makeup mogul Kylie Jenner, singer Rita Ora, plus fellow model and Instagram face Cindy Kimberly. She recently celebrated her birthday with a Hawaii bikini shot, writing: “Thank you for all the birthday love.” Fans left over 99,000 likes.