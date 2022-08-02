Hannah Palmer in gold bikini thrills with island surprise

Hannah Palmer poses close up. Pic credit: @hannah_cpalmer /Instagram

Hannah Palmer is delighting fans with an unexpected appearance on British TV personality Vas J Morgan’s Instagram.

The Arizona-born bombshell shared her arrival in Ibiza, Spain today, posting a quick story for her 2 million Instagram followers – the image of her stunning in a gold bikini came reposted from 33-year-old Vas’ Instagram.

Anyone hopping over to the magazine editor and activist’s social media saw a massive gallery welcoming Hannah to the Mediterranean island – Hannah sizzled in a revealing gold two-piece before reappearing in a very daring strapless dress.

The photo showed the Maxim model all smiles as she flaunted her assets and golden tan while in the sunshine and backed by greenery. Posing next to Vas, the aspiring singer went halter style in a bikini top with cute hoop detailing, also peeping similar patterns with her briefs, just about visible.

Wearing her blonde hair down and a low-key face of makeup, the new L.A. transplant flashed her pearly whites as Vas hugged her – additional images and videos showed swanky digs with a pool, fresh-cooked food, plus a video of Hannah and Vas seemingly all dressed up for dinner.

“Welcome to Ibiza @hannah_cpalmer,” a caption read.

Hannah doesn’t post nearly as much as she used to. The stunner’s Instagram once came packed with cleavage-baring bikinis as she promoted energy drinks giant Bang Energy, but the posts have ceased. Instead, Hannah is putting her time and effort into getting her music career off and has already released her Clouds track.

Hannah Palmer still influencing for major brands

Hannah hasn’t abandoned the side cash, though. She continues to occasionally shout out both Fashion Nova and Pretty Little Thing, doing so for the latter label earlier this year and while in a cut-out and burnt orange dress. “Desert girl @prettylittlething,” she wrote.

Also promoting PLT are ambassador Demi Rose, plus reality star Larsa Pippen.

As to pay, it likely isn’t bad with a following above 2 million.

Hannah Palmer’s earnings likely high

“It depends on the influencer and their follower numbers. A micro-influencer, which is someone that has 10,000 to 50,000 followers, is actually pretty valuable. They used to only pick up a couple hundred bucks, but today, they get a minimum of a few thousand dollars a post,” experts at Vox state, adding:

“Influencers with up to 1 million followers can get $10,000 [per post], depending on the platform, and 1 million followers and up, you’re getting into territory where they can charge $100,000. Some can even get $250,000 for a post! Especially if the content is on Youtube and the influencer is in the gaming industry.”