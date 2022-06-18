Hannah Palmer in cowgirl bikini for girlfriend celebration

Hannah Palmer poses close up. Pic credit: @hannah_cpalmer /Instagram

Hannah Palmer has been celebrating her bestie squad while stunning in a cowgirl bikini look.

The Maxim model and aspiring singer is fresh from an Instagram story showing her BFF game is strong – the photo even featured a few well-known faces amid the Instagram modeling crowd.

Hannah Palmer shows off cowgirl energy in bikini

Posting for her 2 million+ followers this weekend, the Arizona-born sensation reposted from model Elizabeth Grace and with a squad shot that also featured bikini bombshell Sofia Bevarly, plus L.A.-based model Amanda Trivias.

All four ladies were posing outdoors, in a row, and amid a field enclosure as they got their yee-haw on.

Hannah sizzled in a stringy and halter white bikini top as she rocked jeans and a cowboy hat – all four ladies were giving a shout-out to the country lifestyle via their headwear.

“Hawaii 2022,” a caption read, with everyone’s Instagram handles tagged.

Hannah Palmer and friends in bikini tops and cowboy hats. Pic credit: @gracielindley/Instagram

Hannah tends not to reveal much about herself on social media. The former Bang Energy face is posting less than she did a few years ago, as she focuses on her music career amid a recent move to Los Angeles. Hannah has released her Clouds track, although momentum for her singing career is still taking off. She continues to post brand shout-outs for clothing labels including Pretty Little Thing – earlier this summer, she went for a desert bombshell look in a slinky braless dress from the affordable clothing label.

Hannah Palmer is an Instagram favorite with bombshell body

Hannah shot to fame as she competed to be Maxim’s Cover Girl, also eyeing the $25,000 prize that came with it. While she didn’t win, her career still took off.

“My dream is to open up my own business in the beauty industry that helps homeless women and women in shelters feel beautiful again! Ever since I read an article about an esthetician using her days off to go and glam up the women at a shelter, I’ve always wanted to do the same,” she stated while competing for Maxim.

Hannah is also active on TikTok, where she boasts 1.5 million followers. She’s likely netting handsome profits via her OnlyFans page, too – the adult platform is now host to a slew of celebrities including rapper Cardi B, model Jordyn Woods, and actress Bella Thorne. Hannah keeps tabs on stars including billionaire mogul Kylie Jenner and singer Rita Ora on her Instagram.