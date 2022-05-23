Hannah Palmer in bikini for cowgirl horseback ride

Hannah Palmer is smiling outdoors. Pic credit: @hannah_cpalmer/Instagram

Blonde bombshell Hannah Palmer is enjoying the open air on horseback, and she’s doing it in a skimpy bikini top. The Arizona-born sensation hasn’t been updating too often on Instagram, although late May has offered a little more than usual.

Hannah has already wowed fans this month by tugging down her birthday bikini, with this post keeping up the swimwear theme.

Hannah Palmer stuns in bikini-clad horseback ride

Posting for her two million+ followers over the weekend, Hannah shared a small gallery of photos as she enjoyed an open green field.

Ditching sun-drenched beaches for nature on a cloudy day, the Bang Energy face opened back to the camera and leaning forward while on a white horse.

Hannah was already showing off her toned body while in tight, stitched, and high-rise jeans, pairing her denim with a much more revealing and halterneck string bikini top.

A swipe right showed the Maxim stunner shooting the camera a gaze as she posed confidently in the saddle, here also rocking the white cowboy hat donned in her opening shot. Palmer paired her bikini-and-jeans ensemble with crisp white sneakers to match her swimwear, also sporting tined shades.

The final slide offered a little video action as Hannah was seen roaming the vast field on horseback and seemingly having the place to herself.

“Meet luna,” Hannah wrote with a white heart emoji, adding: “@revice_denim.”

Brand shout-outs are nothing new for Hannah, who is capitalizing on her influencer status by regularly name-dropping well-known clothing brands. She is a Fashion Nova partner, also influencing for the fast fashion labels’ rivals, Pretty Little Thing and Oh Polly. Back on March 25, Hannah posed looking drop-dead gorgeous as she modeled a cut-out, braless, and burnt-orange dress, writing: “Desert girl @prettylittlething.”

Hannah is also branching out into music. The star has released her “Clouds” track, although she remains best-known for her Insta-model status and competing to be Maxim’s Cover Girl. While she didn’t win the status or the $25,000 prize money, she did offer an insight into her mindset by sharing what she would’ve spent it on.

Hannah Palmer shows generous heart

“My dream is to open up my own business in the beauty industry that helps homeless women and women in shelters feel beautiful again! Ever since I read an article about an esthetician using her days off to go and glam up the women at a shelter, I’ve always wanted to do the same. Seeing somebody feel beautiful and confident again when the world keeps knocking them down is just so empowering,” she stated.