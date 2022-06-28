Hannah Palmer delights sideways in string bikini

Hannah Palmer poses close up. Pic credit: @hannah_cpalmer/Instagram

Hannah Palmer is delighting fans on TikTok with sideways bikini content.

The Arizona-born model, now working to make her music career happen in Los Angeles, posted for her 450,000+ followers last weekend, going for a trend video as she peeped her bikini body and opted for a stringy pastel look.

Hannah Palmer goes sideways with bikini-clad TikTok

Mouthing to a backdrop voice, the blonde was heard saying:

“She thinks that I owe her an apology. Good thing she don’t get paid for thinking!”

Hannah delivered her message in selfie mode and wearing a pale blue bikini top, plus her long blonde locks down. Adding in an unusual finish, the Bang Energy face chose to post her video sideways.

“#fakebody tiktoks gods are mad at me lol,” a caption read.

Hannah’s fanbase is rising on TikTok, but it’s on Instagram that most of her followers await an update. Hannah’s Instagram fanbase sits at 2.1 million – with a high following comes promo potential. The Maxim model posts less than she once did, appearing to have ceased her promos for drinks giant Bang Energy, but she still influences popular clothing brands, including Pretty Little Thing and Revolve. While the former is fronted by stars, including model Jordyn Woods and rapper Doja Cat, the latter brings in faces including supermodel Kendall Jenner and former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo.

Hannah Palmer sizzles in 007 Bond swimsuit look

In May, Hannah gained over 96,000 likes for posing from a sand beach as she flaunted her sensational curves in a plunging black swimsuit.

Highlighting her cleavage and toned legs, the bombshell stared deep into the camera, writing, “007.”

Hannah introduces herself as “Musician/band” in her bio – she’s already released her Clouds track. While she isn’t followed by many high-profile faces, one A-lister does keep tabs on her. Actress and singer Bella Thorne subscribes to Hannah’s feed.

Hannah, who also influences for PLT’s rival Fashion Nova, follows celebrities, including billionaire mogul Kylie Jenner, British singer Rita Ora, plus model Cindy Kimberly. She follows Netflix star Bella back. Hannah recently posted to celebrate her birthday – she shared a red hot bikini gallery in a stringy yellow two-piece and outdoors. She did offer a geotag, one placing her in Hawaii. “Thank you all for the birthday love,” she wrote while lightly tugging her bottoms down. Fans left her over 100,000 likes.

For more from Hannah, give her Instagram a follow.