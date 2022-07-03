Hannah Palmer delights in skimpy weekend bikini

Hannah Palmer smiling outdoors. Pic credit: @hannah_cpalmer/Instagram

Hannah Palmer is thrilling fans with fresh bikini action as she offers a rear view in a weekend share.

The Arizona-born model and social media sensation posted stories as she delighted her two million+ followers – given how little the blonde beauty posts these days, the stories likely were welcomed by her fanbase.

Hannah Palmer stuns in string bikini

Showing off her long legs, toned back, and peachy rear, Hannah posed all smiles while in a tiny string bikini from an outdoor staircase.

Flashing her pearly whites as she whipped her head around to face the camera, the former Bang Energy face stunned with her fresh-faced expression, with the camera also taking in nearby leafy palms.

Hannah opted for a patterned, thong, and halterneck bikini that went maxi on the flesh and mini on the fabrics, posing barefoot.

No caption or geotag was offered.

Hannah Palmer outdoors in a bikini. Pic credit: @hannah_cpalmer/Instagram

Hannah has been posting the odd snap on Instagram amid her recent Los Angeles move – the Clouds singer is working hard to make it in music.

That said, a little top-up cash never goes amiss. In March, Hannah posted to shout out clothing label Pretty Little Thing. Stunning fans in a cut-out and burnt orange dress as she went braless and showcased her cleavage, the stunner sent out a classy vibe as she wrote: “Desert girl @prettylittlething.”

Pretty Little Thing, now fronted by stars including models Jordyn Woods and Demi Rose, continues to spread its name across social media with the help of micro-influencers; the rival to Fashion Nova also boasts celebrity influencers, including singer Christina Milian.

Hannah Palmer is likely making big bucks from OnlyFans

Hannah is on OnlyFans. The adult subscription site is frequented by an array of celebrities, from WAP star Cardi B to reality face Larsa Pippen, but it looks like there’s more to it than just posting a quick topless video.

“A lot of people think all you have to do is make an account, show your boobs, and make a ton of money,” Amberly Rothfield told The Hustle. “That’s not how this works. I’d read about all these women making like $1k+ per day just posting risqué selfies. They make it look easy, but there’s so much going on behind the scenes to get the subscribers.”

OnlyFans made 2020 headlines as actress Bella Thorne earned $1 million in 24 hours from her join. Hannah now introduces herself as a “musician/band” on her IG bio. We’re staying tuned for her beats.