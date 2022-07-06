Hannah Palmer bends over in bikini for beach kiss

Hannah Palmer poses close up. Pic credit: @hannah_cpalmer /Instagram

Hannah Palmer is delighting fans all over again. The bikini bombshell and Maxim Cover Girl contestant is shifting from modeling to music, but she hasn’t completely abandoned the swimwear posts on her Instagram, followed by over 2 million.

Posting fresh beach photos three days ago, Hannah thrilled fans with sunset snaps as she blew a kiss, with a bend-over also flaunting her figure to the max.

Hannah Palmer blows kisses in bikini on the beach

Sharing a small gallery, the Arizona-born sensation opened by blowing her fans a big kiss.

Mixing innocent and sexy vibes, the influencer showed off her sensational silhouette in a skimpy and multicolor striped bikini while posing on beach sands and backed by lapping waves at sunset.

Leaning forward by a boat on the shore, the stunner sent out her cleavage, tiny waist, and plump pout as she rocked her hair down and curled, with a swipe right showing her beautiful smile – here, Hannah posed with both arms to her head as she revealed a cute metallic clasp on her bikini top.

Also included was a shot of Hannah seated and gently tugging at her bikini bottoms, plus a candid snap as the bombshell padded across sands and towards a dark sky. “Feels like summer,” a caption read.

Hannah had teased fans back on June 17, this as she ditched her swimwear and posed for a cleavage-baring bustier look.

Looking pretty in pink, the Clouds singer wrote: “You can look but you can’t touch.” Fans have left over 48,000 likes. Hannah, a former Bang Energy face, used to promote the energy drinks giant alongside the likes of Instagram star Lyna Perez. Since moving to L.A. and jumping into music, she’s toned down the frequency of her posts, plus the brand shout-outs, which have formerly included clothing label Pretty Little Thing.

Hannah Palmer stuns with 007 swimsuit shot

In late May, Hannah Palmer put her own twist on the 007 James Bond franchise, posing in a low-cut swimsuit and on the beach. Sending the camera a piercing gaze as she folded her arms in her tight one-piece, Hannah wrote: “007.” Here, she tagged Myra Swim.

As to what influencers can earn on Instagram, Vox‘s experts have weighed in.

“It depends on the influencer, and their follower numbers. A micro-influencer, which is someone that has 10,000 to 50,000 followers, is actually pretty valuable. They used to only pick up a couple hundred bucks, but today, they get a minimum of a few thousand dollars a post,” they state.