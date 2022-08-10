Hannah Palmer arches back in bikini from Spanish oceans

Hannah Palmer poses close up. Pic credit: @hannah_cpalmer /Instagram

Hannah Palmer is stunning as she celebrates fun in the sun and enjoys her Ibiza 2022 travels.

The aspiring singer and Maxim model updated her Instagram earlier this week with bombshell shots as she showed off her figure in a bikini, posing from a ladder and deck setup leading into Spanish waters and soaking up the atmosphere.

Posting for her two million+ followers, Hannah sent out carefree and happy vibes in a trio of photos – they kicked off with the Arizona-born star leaning back from the deck as she arched her back and drew attention to her curvy figure.

Backed by calm waters, blue skies, and boats, Hannah highlighted her silhouette in a plunging and classic black bikini, going low cut but staying classy as she closed her eyes.

A swipe right showed a candid moment as the former Bang Energy face looked down while clinging onto the metal railings – in the final image, Hannah shot the camera a confident smile as she posed with wet hair, also wearing gold hoops earrings.

“Ibizaaa,” she captioned the weekend snaps.

Hannah had marked her Ibiza arrival by posing in a gold bikini, as the photo was also shared on British media face Vas J Morgan’s Instagram.

All smiles as he posed with Hannah, Vas welcomed Hannah to the island that’s been proving hugely popular with celebrities in 2022. Rapper Megan Thee Stallion has vacationed there this summer, and model Demi Rose calls the island home.

Hannah Palmer says she isn’t done sharing bikini photos

Hannah has been less active on Instagram this year – she’s focusing on her music since moving to L.A. and has already released her Clouds track. The blonde has, however, confirmed that she isn’t done sharing swimwear content via a humorous post made on July 14.

Posing in a backyard and in a baby blue bikini, Hannah wrote: “The bikini pics will stop when I stop wearing a bikini.”

Fans left over 53,000 likes.

Hannah Palmer still low-key influencing clothing brands

Hannah has largely abandoned her influencing gigs as she puts her music career first, but it looks like the top-up cash still tempts her.

In 2022, she has shouted out both Fashion Nova and Pretty Little Thing. Also influencing for the rival labels are models Sierra Skye and Veronika Rajek, plus singer Christina Milian. For more from Hannah, give her Instagram a follow.