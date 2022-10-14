Hannah Guy shows off her bikini body while surfing in Costa Rica. Pic Credit: @hannahguymma/Instagram

MMA superstar Hannah Guy showed off her toned legs and flat stomach in a sizzling new Instagram photo while surfing in Costa Rica.

The 27-year-old, who also goes by The Hurricane, posed on the white sandy beach with a surfboard, dripping wet from just having ridden the waves.

She was dressed for a day at the beach, going barefoot in a white bikini during a well-deserved break from training.

Instead of a wetsuit top, she wore a plain white t-shirt to protect her stomach from surf rash. She stood next to a modern longboard and a scenic coastal tree that screamed Instagram-worthy.

Hannah’s white ensemble complemented her sun-kissed skin, embellishing her hard-earned muscles and athletic shape. Her hair fell on her shoulders in short, damp waves formed by the salt water.

The Mississippi native appeared delighted to be out in the sun, posing with a large grin while enjoying her time off. However, her trip to Costa Rica wasn’t all fun and games.

Hannah Guy takes time off to hit the beach

Costa Rica had plenty to offer the athlete during her time there, including a stunning beach where she was able to snap some pics with a surfboard.

Hannah radiates joy in the photo she captioned, “Surf in’ 🏄‍♀️ in Costa Rica 🇨🇷.”

In addition to riding the waves, she spent some time posing under a cascading waterfall and watching as others jumped off a nearby ledge into the water.

Since this wasn’t a work-free break, Hannah also prepared for her upcoming MMA season at Dream Nogi Camp, which specializes in jiu-jitsu training.

She worked alongside other competitive fighters and athletes to improve her skills during the five-day course.

Hannah Guy loves to show off her toned bod

Considering how hard Hannah trains, it comes as no surprise that she isn’t shy about showing off her body.

Most recently, the MMA fighter took to Instagram to flex her toned abs and biceps ahead of her fight against American fighter Kaytlin Neil.

She appeared confident and well-prepared in electric blue bikini bottoms and a heather gray sports bra.

Unfortunately, Hannah lost the fight on September 28 at Invicta FC 49. She humbly posted on Instagram after the fight congratulating Kaytlin and thanking her fans for their support.

Season 30 of The Ultimate Fighter wrapped up in August and is streaming on Hulu for premium subscribers. There is no news yet on when Season 31 will premier.