Hannah Guy flexes in crop top and bikini bottoms for big fight

Hannah Guy posed as she prepared for a big fight. Pic credit: @hannahguymma/Instagram

Pro MMA fighter Hannah Guy looked ready to take on the world as she posed ahead of her next fight on September 28.

Hannah takes on fellow American Kaytlin Neil at Invicta FC 49.

Flexing her arm muscles, she showed off her jaw-dropping physique wearing a cream crop top and electric blue, high-leg bikini bottoms.

Posting to her Instagram, she shared a photoset of her flexing in the two-piece at different angles, her muscular body looking fight ready in each image.

Nicknamed The Hurricane, Hannah’s hard work during training has paid off, and she looked pleased with herself in one of the other photos, smiling from ear to ear.

Her shoulder-length hair was styled in a natural wave and framed her bare face beautifully.

On the social media post, she detailed information about where fans can watch the fight by saying, “My fight for @invictafc 49 is Streaming on AXSTV, Fight Net, Facebook and YouTube! Don’t MISS IT!!!”

Fellow MMA fighter Taylor Starling left a comment of support, saying, “Let’s goooooo Hannah.”. Other fans amped the fighter up too, saying, “Let’s go, mama!!!” and “Get after it Hannah!”

Pic credit: @hannahguymma/Instagram

Hannah Guy faces off at fighting championships

The official Invicta FC account posted an update of the two opponents facing off ahead of their fight against one another on September 28.

Hannah looked striking in a pair of brightly colored shorts as she stared down her competition.

She looked happy and excited in a second photo posted by the account, showing off a forearm tattoo as she flexed her muscles for onlookers.

Hannah previously starred in the most recent season of the popular reality show The Ultimate Fighter.

Speaking to Cageside Press, she gave an account of her experience on the show and how it caused her to grow in confidence as a fighter and a person.

She said about her time on the show, “It really taught me that confidence has to come from me and not the people surrounding me.”

She said, “If I’m going to be confident in who I am and going to be able to do the things I want to do in my life, that confidence and that strength needs to come from within me.”

Mackenzie Dern cools down ahead of the next fight

Instagram has become the popular platform for UFC and MMA stars to show off their hard-earned physiques to fans.

UFC’s Mackenzie Dern recently took to Instagram to share a quick video of herself cooling off in the hot sun.

Many women from UFC have built large social media fanbases, including Paige VanZant, Hannah Goldy, and Miesha Tate.