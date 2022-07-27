Hannah Goldy goes buns out for hump day after UFC Fight Night loss

Hannah Goldy helped her fans and followers celebrate hump day with racy pics. Pic credit: @hannahgoldy/Instagram

Several days removed from her UFC Fight Night loss, mixed martial arts star Hannah Goldy set a new thirst trap for her fans and followers.

Goldy, also known for her lucrative side hustle with OnlyFans, chose to celebrate hump day with her fans and followers, sharing an image from the bedroom.

In the latest Instagram post, the 30-year-old UFC competitor wore black underwear as she knelt on a bedspread and kept her booty on display, with glimpses of her feet.

With her hair up, she wore a light brown top with one of its thin straps following down her left arm. Along with her rear-view shot, several tattoos are visible, including words written down her spine in ink and her last name tatted on her booty.

Goldy gives two different poses, in two images, with the first featuring her looking at the viewer and the second featuring a slight change in her head’s position as she averts her gaze to the side.

“Hump day or something,” the UFC star noted in her caption, drawing in several hundred comments and thousands of Likes.

Goldy has shared other rear-view displays with fans, including one as recently as July 9. The popular MMA star posed for what appeared to be a topless shower scene wearing red bikini bottom with her back facing the camera.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“POV the empty shampoo bottle that’s been sitting in my shower for 6 months,” she said in her caption, prompting nearly 10,000 likes and plenty of comments.

Fans react to Hanny Goldy’s hump day pics

While Hannah Goldy is known for her fighting career with the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), she’s also wowing fans with her racy content as one of her side ventures. As of this report, she has an OnlyFans, which costs $10 per month for subscribers.

As of this report, Goldy’s latest post on Instagram featuring the buns-out hump day theme received nearly 300 comments as fans praised the MMA star for the content.

“Absolutely gorgeous so beautiful and sexy ❤️❤️❤️,” one fan commented on the pic.

Pic credit: @hannahgoldy/Instagram

“Mother of God above 🔥🔥🔥 please tell me this woman has an onlyfans,” one fan remarked on the photo set.

Pic credit: @hannahgoldy/Instagram

Other fans brought up Goldy’s recent loss, with one suggesting she was using her latest thirst trap to distract everyone.

Pic credit: @hannahgoldy/Instagram

Goldy coming off recent Fight Night loss

Goldy, who holds a 6-3 record in her career with UFC, suffered a loss to Molly McCann several days ago at the UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Aspinall event in London, England.

Goldy’s third loss in her last four fights arrived via a first-round TKO following McCann’s spinning back elbow and punches. A YouTube video surfaced showing McCann’s victory.

The win didn’t propel McCann up the Flyghtweight ranks just yet, and as of this report, Hannah Goldy is not listed amongst the UFC’s top-ranked fighters in any of the women’s divisions either.

Her last victory arrived in September 2021 when she defeated Emily Whitmire via armbar submission in the first round at UFC Fight Night: Smith vs. Spann in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Many celebrities, including those from reality TV, professional wrestling, and mixed martial arts, have been turning to exclusive content to make substantial monthly earnings online.

Goldy, real name Hannah Goldschmid, is one of several MMA stars generating income from OnlyFans or other exclusive content platforms. Among other fighters making bank from their exclusive content are BKFC’s Charisa Sigala and Paige VanZant, who will battle in London on August 20.