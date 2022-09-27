Halsey wows in plunging sheer red dress

Halsey looks incredible with a bold black eye look. Pic credit: @imhalsey/Instagram

Halsey looked exceptional in newly shared pictures.

The Without Me singer left jaws dropping with her latest look.

She posed in a one-of-a-kind sheer red strapless dress.

The dress had a high slit down the middle and some long fabric pieces trailing down the back.

Some more pieces adorned it that almost looked like roots of a tree going from the singer’s chest down towards her back.

Underneath, she wore a top and underwear close in shade to her skin to give that almost-naked look and show off her incredibly toned body.

Halsey is ‘seeing red all month long’

Halsey accessorized the look with a silver chain bracelet, two rings, a matching red manicure, and some long shiny earrings.

For shoes, she kept it simple and wore a heeled sandal with thin ankle straps.

Halsey posted a set of pictures to her Instagram with now over 30 million followers and captioned it, “seeing red all month long.”

This post was a photo dump where we can see her performing on stage wearing a metallic crop top, showing off her abs with a baggy black pair of pants, as well as getting a better view of the back of the dress.

Halsey talks about her new album If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power

The 27-year-old became a mother not long ago to her baby son, but also to a new record.

Her fourth studio album, If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power, came out in 2021, which included a darker side of the singer.

Halsey was pregnant while writing the album, and it came out just shortly after she gave birth. She told NME Magazine how her life changed in the year or so after the album came out, “It’s really cool to look at how my life has changed since the fear I was experiencing before I was about to release that record. [Fear] because of the record, because of the change in my sound, because I was about to give birth. […] A lot of wonderful things happened, and it was experienced by so many people in such an amazing way.”

Even though Halsey has moved on from her pop sound, she still gave us a little taste of it with her melancholic song So Good, which she explained she had doubts about whether to release it.

