Halsey wows in black bra and gloves

Halsey looks beautiful in a bare face and curly blonde hair. Pic credit: @iamhalsey/Instagram

Gasoline singer Halsey dressed to impress in recent pictures.

Halsey has been a bit busy lately, attending all sorts of fashion shows while in the City of Love at Paris Fashion Week 2022.

A little more than a year ago, the singer gave birth to her son with her partner Alex Aydin. But being a mom has only made her glow even more.

She showed off her slim figure by posing in a recently shared video, wearing a black bra and matching underwear, and accessorizing with a pair of silver earrings and black gloves that covered most of her arms.

For makeup, she opted for a fierce and bold black smokey look and a nude lip.

The New Americana songwriter shared this video along with many other pictures on Instagram for her fans to see “what a week” it has been for her.

Halsey takes a mirror selfie to show off her outfit for the day

In another photo, she can be seen looking stylish as ever, wearing a stripped blue button-up shirt that she matched with a colorful long asymmetrical skirt.

This look is mind-blowing, as she accessorized with a green tie, a mini white bag hanging from her shoulder, and a pair of thigh-high boots with laces on the front.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Of course, she couldn’t miss taking one of her iconic mirror selfies to show off another outfit. This time she layered a white button-up shirt with rolled-up sleeves that she only closed halfway, with a grey denim vest.

Halsey talks about So Good and the controversy around its release

In early 2022, Halsey wrote and produced a song that she titled So Good.

There was some controversy surrounding this specific song. Why? According to the singer, her record label was withholding it until she got a “fake viral moment on TikTok.”

Halsey spoke about this time of her life and what she thought going through that situation with NME Magazine. She said, “That was a really interesting situation to me, because it showed me that no amount of experience or time or longevity in this industry makes you invincible to trends. … But yeah, it was definitely a wake-up call.”

The track ended up being released in June of this year after the singer made a TikTok complaining about what her label was doing, as well as releasing a snippet without the label’s consent.

Watch the official music video of So Good by Halsey on YouTube.