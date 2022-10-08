Halsey wows in black bra and gloves

Gasoline singer Halsey dressed to impress in recent pictures.
Halsey has been a bit busy lately, attending all sorts of fashion shows while in the City of Love at Paris Fashion Week 2022.
A little more than a year ago, the singer gave birth to her son with her partner Alex Aydin. But being a mom has only made her glow even more.
She showed off her slim figure by posing in a recently shared video, wearing a black bra and matching underwear, and accessorizing with a pair of silver earrings and black gloves that covered most of her arms.
For makeup, she opted for a fierce and bold black smokey look and a nude lip.
The New Americana songwriter shared this video along with many other pictures on Instagram for her fans to see “what a week” it has been for her.
Halsey takes a mirror selfie to show off her outfit for the day
In another photo, she can be seen looking stylish as ever, wearing a stripped blue button-up shirt that she matched with a colorful long asymmetrical skirt.
This look is mind-blowing, as she accessorized with a green tie, a mini white bag hanging from her shoulder, and a pair of thigh-high boots with laces on the front.
Of course, she couldn’t miss taking one of her iconic mirror selfies to show off another outfit. This time she layered a white button-up shirt with rolled-up sleeves that she only closed halfway, with a grey denim vest.
Halsey talks about So Good and the controversy around its release
In early 2022, Halsey wrote and produced a song that she titled So Good.
There was some controversy surrounding this specific song. Why? According to the singer, her record label was withholding it until she got a “fake viral moment on TikTok.”
Halsey spoke about this time of her life and what she thought going through that situation with NME Magazine. She said, “That was a really interesting situation to me, because it showed me that no amount of experience or time or longevity in this industry makes you invincible to trends. … But yeah, it was definitely a wake-up call.”
The track ended up being released in June of this year after the singer made a TikTok complaining about what her label was doing, as well as releasing a snippet without the label’s consent.
Watch the official music video of So Good by Halsey on YouTube.More: Halsey