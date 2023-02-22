Singer Halsey shared an exciting announcement as the talented musician celebrated her newest availability at a popular store.

The singer has been working hard while balancing a successful career, her life as a new mom, and her makeup line, About-Face Beauty.

The Now or Never singer walked a red carpet for her latest makeup company reveal, which fans can now purchase products from at Ulta Beauty.

In true Halsey style, the occasion also called for a stylish new hairdo and a caked face.

Halsey’s recent post, shared with her 31 million Instagram followers, gave fans a glimpse into her special night.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The About-Face event had a speakeasy theme, with sparkles, craft cocktails, and jazz music adding to the ambiance.

Halsey celebrates latest About-Face line launch with Ulta Beauty

The singer shared a video as she posed on a step-and-repeat for her latest launch.

Halsey took pictures with fans and employees, looking bold and beautiful in a gold metallic ensemble with a mini hem and a plunging neckline.

The dress had a ruched fabric, and Halsey paired the garment with semi-sheer tights for a sophisticated look.

Halsey sported straight and sleek tresses in a captivating light shade while her face was caked with trendy thin eyebrows and a pop of color.

The clip then transitioned to the happenings inside the venue, with everyone sporting Halsey’s latest products.

For Halsey’s latest release, she celebrated her brand new eye paint, which now joins the existing matte eye paint from her line.

The product, Fractal Glitter Eye Paint. has marula oil, so it doesn’t dry out the skin. The eyeshadow touts waterproof and long-wear properties that won’t smudge during a night on the town.

Halsey’s new eye shadows have catchy names like Above Santorini, All About the Benjamins, and Apollo Empire, retailing for $16 at Ulta Beauty.

Halsey creates her About-Face Beauty brand

The celebrity makeup line industry is undoubtedly a saturated market. There are a ton of famous faces backing cosmetic lines, including Ariana Grande’s r.e.m beauty and Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty.

But what makes Halsey’s line different is that she was an artist before she became a chart-topping singer. Halsey’s artistic influences are visible throughout her collection with vibrant colors and pigments.

She has certainly found her niche within the eye makeup world, as her About-Face beauty line focuses on paint for the eyes.

The Fractal Glitter Eye Paints join Halsey’s existing products, including her Matte Fluid Eye Paint and Shadowsticks.

Halsey spoke to Byrdie last year about the inspiration for her line.

She likened her Shadowsticks to adult crayons, explaining, “It’s fun if you’re gifted with color and application, but it’s also really fun if you’re just starting out. You can’t really f**k it up.”

About-Face products are available at Ulta Beauty and the About-Face website.