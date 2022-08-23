Halsey shows off her eclectic makeup and black dress with new photos. Pic credit: @iamhalsey/Instagram

Halsey recently spent a little extra time in a public bathroom to ensure she got the perfect mirror selfie.

Ashley Nicolette Frangipane, known professionally as Halsey, has made her mark in the music industry over the past few years with hits such as Nightmare, Graveyard, and Closer.

The 27-year-old singer has also expanded her talents into the makeup industry as the founder of her “made-to-play” beauty brand, af94.

Halsey’s most recent upload showed her putting her latest outfit and makeup look on display while posing in a bathroom mirror.

In a series of photos, she first shared a close-up selfie highlighting her bright white eyeshadow and perfectly lined lips as she slightly stuck her tongue out.

The photo also allowed a clear view of her gold jewelry, including a matching set of hoop earrings and a chain necklace.

Halsey wore black minidress in bathroom selfies

Halsey’s next photo in the carousel was a full-length shot of her outfit, which revealed her long sleeve, turtleneck minidress. The ensemble also included sheer black tights, which still visibly showed Halsey’s leg tattoos.

The singer continued to have a full-on photoshoot while in the bathroom, showing her outfit from multiple angles with different poses.

She ironically wrote in her caption,”‘be out in a sec!’ 🐈‍⬛.”

Halsey’s makeup line includes bold colors for self-expression

When it comes to her makeup, Halsey often showcases her dramatic and colorful eyeshadow looks on her Instagram.

This summer, she dropped her own line of beauty products called af24, which primarily features bold colors to prompt self-expression. The products are made of powerful pigments that allow customers to truly “play” and have complete creative freedom with their makeup looks.

The official Instagram account shared a promotional video for the brand’s launch on July 25 to give fans more details on the company’s mission.

“Welcome to the world of @af94_ FINALLY available to shop IRL! 🌈 Come as your messy, real, beautiful self (or whatever vibe you’re feeling today) bc skin is skin + makeup is for everyone. Explore 12 unique products in 50+ bold colors,” af94 wrote.

CEO Halsey also chimed in to tell her followers why creating the bold brand was so important to her.

“I’ll always remember being 15 years old and saving up to buy my first eyeliner. It was electric blue and a big purchase for me at the time, but the thrill of wearing such a bold color was worth every penny. It made me feel invincible, powerful, and most of all, myself,” she revealed.

Halsey’s brand products can be found on the af94 website or in Walmart for $10 or less.