Halsey is showcasing her incredible good looks and killer figure in a miniskirt and crop top combination while performing. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Halsey left very little to the imagination in a crop top and miniskirt, sharing the sexy look on social media today.

The talented singer has worked hard, balancing a thriving career and life as a new mom.

The Now or Never singer has continued to make it look easy, including her recent post shared with her 30.8 million Instagram followers.

The four-part post, shared on Instagram today, showed the singer backstage and while performing.

The singer looked colorful in a white crop top with a metallic pleated skirt that barely skimmed her thighs.

Halsey received 221k likes for her efforts and numerous comments.

The first picture showed Halsey as she struck a pose with one hand carrying a beverage and the other near her ear. She accessorized with cross earrings and a cross necklace. She sported a white semi-sheer t-shirt that read “Minor Saint” across the chest in black writing. The shirt showed her bronzed skin and toned tummy, with ab lines visible.

The singer paired the top with a low-rise skirt that was short and shiny. The metallic pleated skirt had a built-in belt, and the hem had dark fabric, creating a two-toned look.

The second shot featured Halsey in her element, squatting down on stage while performing with a microphone stand in hand.

A swipe right revealed a different angle, showing the singer as she might appear to someone in the crowd.

The final image was Halsey singing again, but this time with a guitar strapped to her body.

Halsey rocked her signature cake face, representing her makeup line, About Face Beauty, with perfection. She was certain to tag her makeup line, directing fans to an IG account featuring products from the brand.

Halsey’s makeup line, About Face Beauty

Halsey joined the ranks of singers with makeup lines, including Ariana Grande’s r.e.m beauty and Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty.

Halsey has always been an artist and placed special attention on her eye makeup for About Face Beauty, creating products that makeup enthusiasts couldn’t mess up.

Halsey created two unique eye makeup products: Matte Fluid Eye Paint and Shadowsticks.

Halsey compared the Matte Fluid Eye Paint to eye paint and her Shadowsticks to adult crayons. Both products glide on for a highly pigmented finish and pop of color.

Halsey explained, “It’s fun if you’re gifted with color and application, but it’s also really fun if you’re just starting out. You can’t really f**k it up.”

About Face Beauty is available at Ulta Beauty and on the About Face Beauty website.