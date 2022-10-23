Audacy’s 9th Annual We Can Survive Concert in partnership with the American Foundation For Suicide Prevention held at the Hollywood Bowl in Hollywood. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/BACKGRID

Singer and songwriter Halsey showed off and showed out for a good cause this week.

From Paris Fashion Week to concerts, Halsey has had a busy month.

This weekend she attended the ninth We Can Survive Concert, a benefit for suicide prevention at the Hollywood Bowl.

The So Good singer truly looked so good in an all-black leather ensemble.

Halsey wore a black leather crop top that was attached with three safety pins to their matching high-waisted leather skirt.

The 28-year-old musician looked rocker chic in the all-leather outfit that showed off some of their tattoos.

Halsey looked rocker-chic on the red carpet in all leather. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/ BACKGRID

Halsey added a glossy red lip and posed for the cameras.

Halsey slays in leather at Hollywood Bowl event

Halsey posted a video for their 30.7 million Instagram fans where they showed off the full outfit.

The singer donned a pair of long leather gloves with a silver buckle on the bottom of them to add to the jaw-dropping look.

The performer wore tall black leather boots and spun around to show off the back of the outfit. The tight top highlighted their curves and had a criss-cross back.

Their skirt was bunched up in the front and hung past their knees in the video.

Halsey wore unique dangling silver earrings for the concert. On the left earlobe hung a tiny spoon charm, and what looked like a stacked safety pin hung from the other ear.

Halsey experiments with new styles

The one-of-a-kind artist showed off their one-of-a-kind style for the fundraiser.

Halsey has embraced an ever-changing style with many different looks over the years.

They recently posted a photo in another pair of black gloves that went up past her elbow. Last week, the American singer switched it up from chic to chill in a green-lit selfie.

Halsey held up the camera to give fans a glance at their outfit of the day. They wore a quarter-sleeve striped polo shirt, a la early Avril Lavigne style.

Halsey added a pearl necklace that they wrapped around her neck. The long pearls matched her thin white belt and helped to balance out the casualness of the blue jeans.

Halsey has also been known to regularly switch up their hairstyles, sporting everything from a short mullet to long blonde locks.