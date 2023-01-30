Halsey looked stunning as she stepped out to a Harry Styles concert in Los Angeles this week.

The Without Me singer wore a pair of leather pants and a grey checkered waistcoat with only the top button done, showing off her toned abs and tiny frame.

Halsey wore nothing underneath the waistcoat, letting the world see her tattooed arms, which are covered in a number of them.

She kept her accessories to a minimum with a black leather shoulder bag and a pair of silver earrings and let her edgy look do the talking.

The 28-year-old wore her dyed black hair in a shaggy, grown-out pixie cut style and had smoky eye makeup and glossy lips.

She shared a clip from the concert on her Instagram Story and wrote, “@harrystyles 3 more days of us being the same age, that’s the real sign of the times.”

Singer Halsey arrives at the Harry Styles concert with a friend at the Kia Forum in Inglewood. Pic credit: BACKGRID

Halsey shared her NYE look

Halsey has been looking amazing recently, and after sharing her top memories of 2022, she pleased her fans with photos of her New Year’s Eve look.

The singer wore a pale pink strapless minidress that showed off her slim figure and long legs. She paired her look with bubblegum pink platform Mary Janes for an extra cute touch.

Her photos were taken from above, giving her a doll-like appearance as she leaned forward and posed for the camera.

Her night wasn’t too wild though as she revealed in her caption that she didn’t keep partying into the small hours. She wrote, “didn’t even make it till midnight in the fit… happy NYE! 🎀”

The last image she shared was a selfie at home wearing a burgundy sweatshirt with a glimpse of her boyfriend, Alev Aydin, in the background.

Halsey launched new lip butter with About Face

Halsey’s also a budding entrepreneur as she launched her own beauty brand, About Face, back in 2021. The colorful cosmetics line focuses on vegan and cruelty-free products and clean ingredients.

Last week, About Face launched its latest product, Cherry Pick Lip Color Butter, a super glossy lip oil balm that comes in 14 shades.

Halsey said of the launch in an Instagram caption, “I wondered….how could I replace the 20 forgotten lip balms at the bottom of my bag with one great product? Then, Cherry Pick was born. It’s an all-in-one lip oil balm that drenches lips in sweet color for a wet, juicy pout. The cherry on top – the cinnamon-peach scent that lingers after you apply. Too delicious.”⁠

The beauty brand Founder and Chief Creative Officer also revealed that her favorite shades were Date Me and Cherry Good.