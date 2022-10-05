Halsey stuns in her underwear and a very sheer skirt for Beyonce party

Halsey up close. Pic credit: @iamhalsey/Instagram

Halsey wore an all-black chic look last night for a Paris Fashion Week party.

This was for the Tiffany and Co. Beyonce event that closed out the week, and she looked incredible.

She wore an asymmetrical strap black bralette with a completely sheer black skirt that showed off her amazing physique.

The see-through look also revealed nearly a dozen of her tattoos, including a long thigh tattoo.

She complemented the outfit with her jet-black short hairstyle, a black clutch bag, and a smokey eyeshadow look.

From her flattering bathroom selfies to rocking miniskirts, Halsey is making a great impression on the fashion scene.

Halsey’s love of Chanel

That wasn’t her only dazzling appearance during this year’s fashion week. A few days ago Halsey attended Chanel’s 2023 Spring and Summer collection show.

She talked about the full circle moment on social media and captioned the photo, “what an amazing show. Thank you Chanel team for such a dreamy experience. My first fashion show ever was Chanel 6 years ago and I’m just as awestruck today!”

She stunned in a long sleeve barely buttoned white top that showed off her stomach.

The singer paired it with light blue denim jeans with a dramatic flare, black boots, and a Chanel quilted white clutch bag.

Halsey’s fashion sense

Not only did she attend several designer shows for the PFW, but Halsey also modeled for the ERD collection showcase.

She shared behind-the-scenes photos on Instagram and said, “it’s good to be alive in the time of ERD. 🦷 really lucky to bear witness to this show. Congrats @henrialexanderlevy and team @enfantsrichesdeprimes.” 🖤

For the show, she wore a burgundy knitted halter top, a black choker, and an avant-garde miniskirt.

The ‘Now or Never’ singer also rocked a floor-length black faux fur coat, leather-looking knee-high boots, and had her short hair styled a little spiky.

Over the years Halsey has confidently rocked her untraditional and quirky sense of style and has had many notable outfits that have turned heads.

In an interview with Coveteur, Halsey talked about how her current style is influenced by her childhood. She said that she, “grew up with two brothers, and my mom was always a little bit of a tomboy. Experimentation, regarding glam, was a taboo in my household and it wasn’t outwardly expressed, so my way of rebelling as a child was dying my hair, playing with makeup, and cutting up my clothes to create different outfits.”