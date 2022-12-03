Halsey received a major honor as the talented songstress graced the cover of Vogue Turkey with a big reveal today. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Halsey added another accomplishment to her impressive resume with a stunning set of looks as she appeared on Vogue Turkey’s cover.

Halsey graced the December 2022/January 2023 issue of Vogue Turkey and shared the stunning looks on Instagram for her 30.7 million loyal fans and followers.

Her two-part post showed each editorial cover, and it was difficult to determine which look was the favorite.

The first cover and part of Halsey’s post showed the singer in a strapless cream dress with a leather harness and cinched waist, adding an edgy vibe to the look.

Halsey featured dramatic eyeshadow, which she did herself, likely from her About Face Beauty line, which includes highly-pigmented eye shadow sticks that glide on with ease, creating striking looks.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The other cover showed Halsey in a fire-red gown that was short in the front but featured an elaborate train in the back.

Halsey stuns on Vogue Turkey December 2022/January 2023 cover

Halsey arched her back, placed one hand on her shoulder, and looked over it with a slight smile. The strapless garment revealed her back, and the short front hem showed her leg.

Halsey raised her leg to show knee-high leather boots with gold plating on the toe.

Halsey was sure to tag the team of stylists and creatives who helped get her photoshoot ready. As she revealed in her caption, she did her own makeup, and the artist killed it while representing About Face Beauty.

Halsey’s About Face Beauty makeup line

Halsey’s artistic background was visible in her About Face makeup line launch.

The singer shared, “I was an art student, so I paint, and I still paint.”

Halsey continued, “Makeup has always been something I’ve just been naturally drawn to because I’m very dextrous with a brush, and I know a lot about color.”

Halsey made products for those with artistic inclinations and those without. She said her Matte Fluid Eye Paint, which retails for $16, could be fun for talented artists.

Fans could use her Matte Fluid Eye Paint in Art of Darkness Matte Black to achieve Halsey’s Vogue Turkey cover. Halsey also launched Shadowsticks, which she likened to adult crayons. She said that the Shadowsticks products were hard to mess up, indicating that less-artistic Halsey fans could easily use the product. Halsey has a Shadowstick called Kill the Lights Matte Black, retailing for $14, which could also help achieve her Vogue Turkey cover look.

Fans can purchase About Face at Ulta Beauty or the About Face website.