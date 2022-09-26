Halsey stuns in black mini dress for red carpet

Halsey is fierce in a graphic eye look for the red carpet. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/XavierCollin/ImagePressAgency

Halsey looked sexy in a black mini dress.

The Colors singer recently attended the iHeart Radio Music Festival, where she performed singles like Nightmare and so Good.

She had a rockstar vibe for the red carpet while wearing a stylish black mini dress.

The dress was creased at the top, where a gold silver chain was attached right underneath her chest on her right side, going all the way to the back.

There was no chain strap on the other side, giving a cool asymmetrical look.

Her velvet thigh-high boots had a similar fabric effect. The heels were on the lower side, with a sophisticated pointy tip.

Halsey rocks the iHeart Radio Music Festival red carpet

Halsey’s dress highlighted the singer’s artistic tattoos, with the body ink almost looking like it was part of the outfit.

Her strawberry blonde hair was cut short and elevated the look along with her bold makeup.

She chose a graphic eye look to draw more attention to her beautiful eyes, with a cut crease and lush lashes.

Halsey accessorized the look with some thin long gold earrings and a lip piercing.

The American singer posted a set of pictures posing against a hot pink background, as well as on the red carpet, to her Instagram account.

She captioned this post, “20 hours in Vegas @iheartradio,” and made sure to mention every person that made the look possible.

Halsey talks about reinventing herself

The 27-year-old knows a thing or two about reinventing herself.

As an artist, she has done that a million times before, but it’s not only reflected in her music but also in her looks and identity.

Fans have seen the singer change her haircut and color and try different clothing aesthetics. Now, she loves to experiment with makeup, which was evident at the iHeart Radio Music Festival.

She spoke to Coveteur about this topic, “Sometimes [the reinventions] work out and become little attachments that latch onto the more foundational part of my personality and identity. I think the best thing that’s happened to me with the rebirth of makeup as an industry in the past couple years is that it’s become agender. Then as makeup became more agender, it felt like there was more room for me to explore and experiment. Once I cracked open that door, there was no going back.”