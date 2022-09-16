Halsey stuns in black crop top and mini skirt in the bathroom

Halsey shows off her latest bathroom selfie. Pic credit: @iamhalsey/Instagram

Halsey showed her followers the right way to take a picture in the bathroom.

The singer shared a new photo of her wearing a black turtle neck crop top and a matching box pleated skirt, which she had rolled down to below her hips.

She made sure to show off her abs and curves with this look, as well as her incredible artistic tattoos.

Halsey leaned against the edge of a bathtub to show her followers the outfit, which she accessorized with a pair of gold hoops and a gold bracelet.

Her now super short light brown hair made the singer’s nude, full lips pop.

To finish off the look, she put on a pair of black high-knee boots, which featured ties at the top.

Halsey rocks an all-black outfit for a recent concert

The 27-year-old shared with her 30.5 million followers on Instagram a set of pictures of this incredible look, as well as some videos of the concert she attended.

Halsey expressed her support by captioning this post, “#1 @keem fan since 2018. Kendrick show was unbelievable. Took the boys and as usual had too much fun n forgot to take fit pics till after. I love fall concert season.”

Halsey talks about reinventing herself and her genre

Halsey has gained a lot of attention thanks to her own music, as well as some very successful collaborations she has done with other big artists.

She started her career by releasing her debut EP titled Room 93 after she was signed by Astralwerks in 2014. However, she blew up in 2015 when her debut studio album Badlands came out. This record gave us songs like Colors, Gasoline, and Drive. Badlands later was certified Double Platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America.

As previously mentioned, the singer has also had amazing collaborations, like the massive hit Closer featuring The Chainsmokers or Him & I with her ex-boyfriend G-Eazy.

In August 2021, she released her latest album If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power, which marked the start of a new era for the singer’s career.

Halsey spoke with NME Magazine about how she has reinvented herself in this new record, “It was an opportunity to take advantage of the state of the world, the state that I was in and the state of music, and try something that was going to challenge me and try something that, commercially speaking, a lot of people would have perceived as a bit of a risk.”

The singer, like many other artists, faces the constant pressure to create something new and never heard before, “I’ve always been driven to reinvent myself and reinvent my genre.”