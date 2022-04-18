Halsey sparkles and shares Coachella makeup video in a black bra

Halsey sparkles in a bra for a Coachella makeup video. Pic credit: @iamhalsey/Instagram

Halsey shared a makeup tutorial video with her millions of followers on Instagram. The clip showed a step-by-step of how to achieve a fun festival look.

The singer shared a behind-the-scenes look at her get-ready process and plugged a vegan beauty line.

The singer and best friend of Sydney Sweeney wore a black bra and vintage Levi jeans. Her tattoos were on full display in the quirky video.

Halsey shares a makeup tutorial in black bandeau at Coachella

Halsey shared a new video showing how she got her chic festival look. Halsey started off the video with no makeup, and her skin glowed.

Halsey’s hair was in two small buns in a festival style.

She put blue eyeshadow on and blended the color with gray and pink shades. She added numerous types of glitter to set her look over the top, in true Coachella style.

Sunroof by Nicky Youre and dazy played in the background as she created the look.

Halsey completed the look with pink-glossy lips, which accentuated her pout. She rocked a chunky white gold cross and a black bandeau bikini top.

Halsey wrote in the caption, “at the end of Coachella, I thought to myself, ‘I can’t believe my makeup lasted this long’ and then I remembered, oh ya I designed it to do that @aboutfacebeauty.”

Halsey tagged About Face Beauty, a vegan, cruelty-free, and clean makeup line.

Halsey’s comments were full of fans impressed by her makeup prowess.

Halsey undergoes surgery before the GRAMMYs

Halsey shared photos on social media, which detailed her medical issues and surgery updates.

The singer revealed that she last attended the GRAMMYs in 2017, days after surgery for Endometriosis. Endometriosis is a condition that involves tissue overgrowth of the uterus. Halsey explained that days before the 2022 GRAMMYs, she scheduled surgery for the same issues.

She shared a picture in hospital attire and explained the situation to fans.

She wrote, “The last time I attended the Grammys was 2017 and it was 3 days after I had my first Endometriosis surgery. I walked the carpet with my stitches still in As luck would have it, I’m attending tomorrow for the first time in years and I had surgery again (you guessed it) 3 days ago. Only posting this to say, if you see me be gentle lol I’m fragile. Fragile but excited :).”

She shared a video as she prepared to rock the red carpet. Halsey walked the red carpet the next day in a burgundy corset and a skirt from Pressiat.

Halsey seemed to be feeling better as she appeared at Coachella after the GRAMMYs.