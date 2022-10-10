Halsey shows off legs in green skirt and crop top

Halsey looks beautiful with short dark hair in a shared selfie. Pic credit: @iamhalsey/Instagram

Halsey always dresses to impress and this time is no exception.

The Without Me singer looked incredible in recently shared pictures wearing a very fun and colorful outfit.

She has changed her style a lot recently. Some days she is all into the rock aesthetic and other days she goes out dressed in a playful outfit.

This time she chose to wear a white t-shirt with blue sleeves that read “Kansas” in pink and green.

She continued this green moment by wearing a green skirt that gave off schoolgirl vibes and a beret of the same color.

For shoe wear, she opted for a pair of black flats with crossed-over straps and thigh-high white socks.

She showed off her artsy tattoos by posing and holding her big black sunglasses for the camera.

Halsey shared a couple of pictures with her 30.7 million followers on Instagram. In another photo, she could be seen wearing a navy blue t-shirt with two silver pins attached to it and showing off her slim figure by putting on a pair of blue striped, low-rise pants and a brown belt with gold details.

The American singer captioned this post, “just a magpie in thrift shop collection serotonin.”

Halsey talks about the art of reinventing herself

The 28-year-old singer and songwriter is always reinventing herself. Not only musically wise but also her style.

She talked with Coveteur Magazine about the possibility of doing this over and over, recalling when she was younger how she had to move a lot, transferring to eight different schools.

She said, “One of the things that I discovered along the way was that every time I would start at a new school, I had the opportunity to reinvent myself because nobody there knew anything about me. … But I had the freedom of getting to be someone new, and sometimes that would mean changing my name.”

Now as a young woman, she keeps doing just that. In this interview, she also mentioned how much she appreciates makeup, which she loves to experiment with, and also helps her to unleash that new version of herself as well as help her express her sexuality.

Halsey also made sure to reflect that while on tour. Instead of wearing a costume piece or changing outfits a couple of times per show, she has found fun wearing only clothes she thrifted or found on Depop. Halsey has proven herself to be a one-of-a-kind artist.