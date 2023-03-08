Paris Fashion Week may be winding down, but Halsey is just getting started with her video collages celebrating her time in the City of Lights.

The singer served looks at the Fall 2023 Vivienne Westwood show — the first since the designer passed away in December. Halsey also made two standout appearances at the Lanvin and the Givenchy shows, demonstrating her fashion prowess.

Although Halsey just completed her stylish week, it appeared she couldn’t help but to share some of the highlights.

The about-face beauty creator posted a delightful video on her Instagram, where she has amassed 31 million followers.

The video showed Halsey posing on the streets of Paris and strutting down a runway while looking fierce.

Halsey’s fans gave the post 238,000 likes and countless comments.

Halsey wraps up Paris Fashion Week with a stylish recap

The video began with Halsey posing on a cobblestone Parisian street wearing her version of a Marie Antoinette ensemble. Halsey’s hair was exaggerated, appearing in an avant-garde updo. She wore a Victorian-inspired dress with a sweetheart neckline. The gown also featured a minidress for a modern twist.

Next, Halsey sat on a black stool wearing all dark lace and working her angles.

Afterward, Halsey strutted confidently down a runway wearing light underwear and over-the-knee boots with heels. She wore the same hairstyle as seen in the first frame of the clip, and it looked like she was doing a walk-through for the big event.

In her caption, Halsey expressed gratitude for her lucky opportunity.

She wrote, “thanks paris that was fun!”

It was clear from the video that Halsey has stayed in shape. But when she was pregnant, Halsey revealed her diet was less than ideal.

Halsey talks about pregnancy diet and lifestyle choices

In 2021, Halsey did a cover story with Allure magazine, where she spoke about her career and life changes.

Since she was expecting, Halsey discussed the transitionary time and detailed her dietary choices while pregnant.

The singer revealed that she began the pregnancy with one attitude that quickly changed as her due date drew closer.

Halsey said, “When this pregnancy started, I was like, ‘You’re going to do yoga and eat flaxseed. You’re going to use essential oils and hypnobirth and meditate.’”

However, things did not go according to plan.

The singer continued, “I have done none of those things. Zero. None. I eat cookies and had a bagel every single day for the first five months of my pregnancy.”

At the end of the day, things turned out alright, and Halsey welcomed her son, Ender Aydin.