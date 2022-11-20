Halsey rocked a gorgeous and colorful Jean Paul Gaultier two-piece and was the third notable musical artist to do so in as many days. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Singer Halsey joined a fabulous list of musicians to rock the Jean Paul Gaultier dot dress with a mock bikini.

Yesterday, rapper Doja Cat wore the piece with a bleach-blonde buzz-cut as she attended the FRWD event alongside Kendall Jenner and Megan Fox in Los Angeles.

The day before, Dua Lipa rocked the ensemble on a beach in Australia as she said farewell to her Future Nostalgia tour.

Next was Halsey, who made the outfit their own, opting for a one-piece of the hottest new design.

Halsey treated their 30.8 million Instagram followers to a four-photo carousel with stylish attire.

However, although the photos debuted recently, Halsey revealed in the caption the photos were taken at Paris Fashion Week.

Halsey also said they saved the best look for last, not sharing their favorite iteration of the dot dress. Instead, fans had to settle with the blue and yellow outfit and the black and gray look.

Halsey rocks Jean Paul Gaultier dots attire

The first photo showed Halsey in a dressing room with one hand over the waist and the other on the hip.

In the second shot, the singer went into selfie mode, taking a picture in front of a gigantic mirror, with Jean Paul Gaultier illuminated in a neon sign above the reflection.

A swipe right showed, Halsey striking a pose in a black-and-white version of the dotted outfit.

Halsey’s caption read, “congrats on this gorgeous nostalgic launch @jeanpaulgaultier and thank u for letting me sneak in and try everything on during fashion week!!!!”‘

The Now or Never singer showed they have an affinity for color, which they also highlighted in their makeup line.

Halsey’s makeup line, About Face Beauty

Halsey is one of many famous singers to use their fame to create a makeup line in their name. Other singers with makeup lines include Ariana Grande’s r.e.m beauty, Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty, and Gwen Stefani’s GXVE Beauty.

Halsey told Byrdie that their line, About Face, was a triple-entendre.

The letters that begin “About” and “Face” featured Halsey, whose real name is Ashley Frangipane’s initials. About Face also meant to go in opposite directions. Finally, “AF” has become common in modern vernacular, with a meaning synonymous with “very,” albeit a crude version.

Considering Halsey’s songwriting background, the creative name was unsurprising.

Halsey’s most popular products have been the Shadowsticks which are like lipstick for the eyes and add a pop of color to the wearer. Another best-seller has been the Matte Fluid Eye Paints, a highly pigmented eye shadow that encourages mixing and matching.

The singer said about the latter, “They’re one of the first things that I initially designed for the launch because I love super-pigmented eye shadows.”

Fans can purchase About Face products on the official About Face website.