Halsey sizzles in an all-black outfit in several new photos.

The pop star is known for her hair transformations and looked fashionable with her natural short style.

She rocked a figure-hugging dress with a lace bra, and in the second photo, she posed sitting next to a piano.

The Without Me singer added gloves and matching knee-high boots.

The songstress’ glam consisted of red lipstick, rosy cheek blush, and bold winged eyeliner.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Halsey put on a stylish jacket to complete the look and gave her side profile for a pose in the fourth photo.

She shared the photos with her 31 million Instagram followers and wrote in the caption, “Not when we’re alone and she’s dressed in black…”

The pop star was styled by Lyn Alyson and had her hair done by celebrity hairstylist Marty Harper.

How Halsey stays in shape with her health issues

Halsey has to be selective when it comes to her lifestyle due to a myriad of health issues.

The singer has struggled with endometriosis and was recently diagnosed with Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, which is a group of disorders that could affect her connective tissues, bones, blood vessels, and other organs.

According to Women’s Health, the singer prefers to focus on her abs with sit-ups. She also burns calories with rock climbing.

As for her eating habits, it’s very complicated due to her health issues.

In a now-deleted TikTok video, Halsey said she had allergies to coffee, potatoes, corn, spinach, ginger, garlic, milk, wheat, crab, shrimp, carrots, and many other foods.

While her options for food are limited, she has maintained a lean and shredded physique.

In an Instagram photo, she looked sensational in a crop top and sheer skirt.

She wrote in the caption, “Yep. This party look was one of my favorites this week. They said ‘Halsey leaves nothing to the imagination.’ I said, ‘I promise you’ll be imagining something..’ @lynalyson_ you killed this. 🪲”

Halsey celebrates the About Face Beauty store opening

Halsey recently opened a store in partnership with Ulta Beauty for her makeup brand, About Face Beauty.

She shared a series of photos on her Instagram and wrote in the caption, “Had an amazing celebration for @aboutfacebeauty launching IN STORE at @ultabeauty !” she wrote, continuing:

“Thank you to everyone who came out to hang ☺️ and huge thank you to the amazing teams who come together to make this possible.”

In the first snap, Halsey wore a fashionable orange dress, and a performance clip in the second slide.

She shared more photos from the Ulta Beauty launch, with a gorgeous selfie in a different dress for the final slide.