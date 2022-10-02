Halsey is ‘back in black’ for Paris Fashion Week

Halsey looks sexier than ever in all black. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Halsey makes another show-stopping appearance while arriving at Paris’s Fashion week in absolutely stunning, all-black attire.

The 28-year-old singer is far from bashful when it comes to showing some skin and wearing outfits that accentuate their lovely curves.

Halsey was effortlessly glowing and stealing the show as the singer rocked out in some jaw-dropping outfits over the weekend.

It was easy to assume the singer was thoroughly enjoying their time in Paris, as they actively posted on Instagram sharing the fun experience with fans, along with posing next to celebrity friends, like Bella Hadid.

In the most recent post, Halsey slayed in a strictly black ensemble while seductively posing on a stairway as the sunlight perfectly glistened across their face.

Halsey captioned the photo by saying, “back in black @anndemeulemeester_official // @lynalyson_ @themartyharper.”

Halsey is drop-dead-gorgeous in all black

It comes without saying that Halsey can certainly pull off a fit like this, as the singer looks incredibly sexy and fierce in their black glamour.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The pop singer walked down the staircase wearing a leather bra, a sheer miniskirt, and tights.

The singer paired the bra and skirt with a long, black leather trench coat, which incorporated silver zippers at each end of the sleeves.

Halsey then wore black leather boots that fell right below the knees as the singer accessorized with a pair of dangly silver earrings and a couple of chunky rings over the sheer gloves.

Halsey completed the fit by wearing their hair slicked down, which gave the short black locks a wet look. Halsey’s makeup complemented the overall look as the artist wore a bold black smokey eye, paired with bronzed cheeks and a glossy red lip.

Halsey is sizzling hot in Paris

Halsey didn’t disappoint when it came to sharing daily fits with fans over the weekend. The singer made sure to capture the moments and all the little details that went into the outfits.

In another recent Instagram video, Halsey posed in an extremely low-cut black and gray minidress, pairing it with a very sleek looking leather jacket.

Halsey captioned the short video by simply saying, “@pressiat_ for dinner 🔪🍽🧂.”

Halsey is absolutely breathtaking in each one of the shots, especially this time around during fashion week.

Halsey’s looks are completely mesmerizing and fans and followers are likely eager to see more of the timeless moments from Paris.