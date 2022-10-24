Halsey rocks a sheer shirt for her badlands tour. Pic credit: @iamhalsey/Instagram

Ashley Nicolette Frangipane, aka Halsey, looked smokin’ hot during a photo shoot for her Badlands tour in an all-black outfit that included a jaw-dropping sheer top and leather pants.

The legendary singer/songwriter struck a few edgy poses in front of the camera, with x-mark pasties covering her bare chest.

Her dark, pixie-cut hair was covered by a black hat reading “caroline’s hardcore ecstasy” in bold white print.

On Saturday night, she performed at Audacy’s We Can Survive event at the Hollywood Bowl to support the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

Born in Edison, New Jersey, Halsey had a turbulent upbringing filled with her own fair share of mental health struggles, but she’s now using her platform to spread awareness and help others.

Not to mention, motherhood clearly suits her, as she looked positively radiant in the recent share.

Halsey appropriately captioned the post, “badlands tour fit, but in the key of love and power 🗝 cc: @enfantsrichesdeprimes.”

Of course, as one of the most recognizable faces in Hollywood right now, it’s no surprise that Halsey’s social media accounts are filled to the brim with steamy photos that receive thousands of likes.

Halsey stuns in sheer skirt with black bra and thong underwear

The 28-year-old turned the heat up to a million earlier this month with several photos that showed her wearing a sheer black skirt with a bra and thong underwear.

Halsey completed the scandalous look with shimmery gold and teal eyeshadow.

She added a cheeky caption praising the artistic designer responsible for the look: “Yep. This party look was one of my favorites this week. They said “Halsey leaves nothing to the imagination.” I said, “I promise you’ll be imagining something..” @lynalyson_ you killed this. 🪲”

Halsey looks fabulous in see-through red dress with white undergarments

Staying on the sheer trend, Halsey donned a gorgeous red dress with bright white undergarments showing through last month.

Beyond her short red locks, she added dramatic cat-eye makeup and strappy black shoes.

Many have wondered where the stage name Halsey came from, and the songstress answered that question during an interview for Hollywood Life, saying, “When I was 17, I was seeing a guy who was 24, and he lived on Halsey Street in Brooklyn. That’s where I first started writing music and where I started to feel like I was a part of something bigger than my town in middle of nowhere New Jersey. Halsey is kind of like a manifestation of all the exaggerated parts of me, so it’s like an alter ego.”