Singer Halsey is known for her many reinventions and continues to slay with her fashion.

The Without Me chart-topper, who welcomed her first child in 2021 with Alev Aydin, recently took a trip to Paris to attend Givenchy’s show at Paris Fashion Week.

Halsey documented the occasion with an Instagram post that saw her rocking an edgy look for the occasion.

“planet @givenchy 🪐 thank you so much @matthewmwilliams – congratulations on an immaculate show,” she wrote in her caption.

Halsey credited designer Givenchy, makeup artist LYN, hairstylist Marty Harper, and her makeup brand about-face beauty for helping her achieve this look.

In one day, her upload racked up more than 458,000 likes and over 1,200 comments, proving to be really popular with her 31 million followers.

Halsey stood out for the right reasons

In an IG post showcasing five pics, Halsey stunned in a green leather bra featuring belt buckles on the design. The garment was cut out on the sides and had thick straps.

She teamed the ensemble with loose-fitted denim shorts that fell below the knee area. Halsey completed her outfit with black open-toe heels and displayed the many tattoos down both arms.

Halsey went all out for makeup, rocking eye-catching green mascara while accessorizing with studs around her eyes and lips and earrings.

The Grammy Award-nominated artist sported her dark hair in a bob with a fringe and wore her nails short with a coat of dark polish.

In the first shot, Halsey was captured close up in front of a plain white backdrop. She rested both arms beside her and gazed directly at the camera lens with a fierce expression.

In the next slide, Halsey was snapped from head to toe with her hands in her denim pockets, looking in front with a similar expression.

For the third shot, she was captured as she struck a sideways pose in front of the Givenchy logo on the wall.

Halsey launched her own makeup brand in 2021

Over the years, Halsey has been known for being a chameleon. Whether that’s down to her hair, fashion, or makeup, she’s never shied away from switching up her image.

In 2021, she launched about-face beauty, which is still going strong today and encourages fans to express themselves how they want to.

“We believe in makeup as exploration. Coloring beyond the lines. Finding new facets of your(selves),” the brand’s Instagram post mentioned.

At the time of launching, Halsey shared, “many of you know i’ve done my own makeup for a long time. i believe makeup is about feeling cool, not looking perfect.”

Products on the about-face beauty site vary from lipsticks, and eyeshadows, to mascaras that all differ in price.