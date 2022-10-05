Halsey goes braless in unbuttoned shirt for fashion show

Halsey looks incredible with bold and colorful eye makeup. Pic credit: @iamhalsey/Instagram

The American singer and songwriter Halsey left everyone in shock by putting on a casual yet sophisticated look for a fashion show.

Halsey has a very rock and dark kind of style these days. From attending the iHeart Radio Music Festival wearing a black mini dress to dying her hair in different colors. She has tried it all.

Recently, the Colors singer attended the Chanel spring 2023 runway show during Paris Fashion Week, where she sat in the front row.

She looked marvelous, wearing a white button-up shirt that she left halfway open to show off her abs. The shit had big puffy sleeves and a turtle neck as well.

The musician matched this shirt with a pair of baggy wide-leg washed-off jeans, with big front pockets and a stretchy waistband.

For accessories, Halsey opted for several gold broaches from the brand, as well as two thick gold bracelets and some small earrings.

Halsey stuns in white and denim for Chanel show

Her dark short hair was styled back, and her makeup remained very simple with a nude pink glossy look.

She also carried a small white Chanel crossbody bag, which is an iconic design from the brand, and wore some black leather boots.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Halsey posted a lot of pictures of this look on her Instagram, with now over 30 million followers, and captioned it, “félicitations @chanelofficial what an amazing show. Thank you Chanel team for such a dreamy experience. My first fashion show ever was Chanel 6 years ago and I’m just as awestruck today! / thanks h team for photos and credits @adamkudeimati @lynalyson_ @themartyharper.”

Halsey rocks a black mini skirt in Paris

Halsey has been in Paris, France, attending numerous fashion shows and highlighting her edgy style.

She rocked a red knitted crop top that she matched with a pleaded black with blue silk mini skirt and a silver chain adorning the front of it.

To protect herself from the elements, she put on a fluffy black coat with a big slit on the back and some very fashionable thigh-high black boots.

The singer completed this look with leather black gloves, as well as a chocker with chains and a cross dangling from it.

She captioned this Instagram post, “it’s good to be alive in the time of ERD. really lucky to bear witness to this show. Congrats @henrialexanderlevy and team @enfantsrichesdeprimes.”