Halsey made a behind-the-scenes trailer of her life in a stunning video.

The pop star started the video, dancing wildly in a dress before giving some wholesome life clips.

Halsey showed a video of herself during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and a candid clip of washing dishes.

She shared some BTS with her son, Ender Ridley Aydin, who she shares with Turkish filmmaker Alev Aydin.

The beauty also gave some sizzling clips of dancing in underwear and a leg show in a skimpy bikini.

In the caption of the Instagram video, Halsey wrote, “such a cute trend! wish I could show this to younger me.”

Halsey stunned in a neon bralette at the Givenchy runway show

Halsey showed her toned abs while attending the Givenchy runway show during Paris Fashion Week.

She shared several photos from the event, adding the caption, “planet @givenchy 🪐thank you so much @matthewmwilliams – congratulations on an immaculate show.”

The Without Me singer went for a colorful neon green leather display featuring a belted design.

She paired the top with low-waist denim cargo shorts that went down to her knees.

The beauty had her hair dyed green for a punk rocker look and completed the outfit with open-toe heels.

Halsey added several rhinestone facial piercings on the bridge of her nose and around her lips.

She got glammed up with cheek blush and lime green eyeshadow in theme with her hair and skimpy top.

Halsey’s numerous tattoos added to the edgy red carpet look.

The singer has a relationship with the fashion house as she also wore Givenchy to the Vanity Fair Oscars party.

She shared the photos on Instagram and thanked Givenchy’s creative director Matthew Willams, writing, “Stars til dawn for Vanity Fair Oscar party. Thank you @givenchy @matthewmwilliams 🐾.”

Halsey looked like a fashion model in the backless black gown, which she accessorized with a large bracelet, matching black gloves, and a handbag.

Halsey shows her complete glam look for About Face Beauty

Halsey attended a Lanvin event in a gorgeous sheer black dress and did her own makeup.

She wrote in the Instragram caption, “emerald energy for LANVIN @lanvin 🦎 thank you for having me.”

About Face, the beauty brand created by the singer, is vegan, clean, and high-performance, according to the website.

Halsey used her products to create a dark green eye shadow and a natural-looking foundation for a glow. She went with red lipstick to complete the look.