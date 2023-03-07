Few people in the music industry embody Vivienne Westwood quite like Halsey.

Therefore, the brand’s decision to include the singer in the latest Vivienne Westwood fashion show made a lot of sense.

Although the designer passed away in December, her legacy has lived on thanks to tributes from fellow fashion creators like Marc Jacobs.

In the first fashion show since Vivienne’s death, the brand she founded paid homage to its fearless leader with a star-studded show during Paris Fashion Week.

The Fall 2023 Vivienne Westwood show took place at the Hotel de la Marine, with Vivienne’s partner and co-designer Andreas Kronthaler taking the baton. Besides Halsey, Jean Paul Gaultier, Jared Leto, and Vivienne’s granddaughter Cora Corre also paid tribute by attending the event.

But it was arguably Halsey who stole the show.

Halsey serves major looks at Fall 2023 Vivienne Westwood RTW show in Paris

Halsey shared her gorgeous sheer look on her Instagram Stories as she channeled her inner wild child.

The image showed Halsey hugging her knees while striking a pose. She rocked bright yellow hair — a new look for the fashion chameleon.

The gorgeous garment featured floral patterns and a sheer finish for elegant energy.

Halsey is celebrating late designer Vivienne Westwood with an edgy look. Pic credit: @iamhalsey/Instagram

Halsey paired the garment with edgy shoes featuring eccentric heels. She further accessorized with pink-framed sunglasses and a glossy pout.

Although Halsey was striking a pose for social media, the picture could have easily worked for a Vogue spread.

As Halsey fans know, the musician also has artistic inclinations.

In fact, fans can see Halsey’s artistic prowess in her makeup line business venture, About-Face Beauty.

Halsey launches new About-Face Beauty makeup collection

Halsey launched About-Face Beauty, a cleverly titled makeup line using her name, Ashley Frangipane’s initials.

The songstress hit the ground running with vibrant colors and pigments visible in her eye makeup palettes. Halsey steered away from traditional palettes, opting for creative tools like her Matte Fluid Eye Paint and Shadowsticks.

Just last month, Halsey expanded her growing brand to include glittery eye makeup. The Now or Never singer released the Fractal Glitter Eye Paints with a speakeasy-themed party, all about glamour.

Her About-Face Beauty social media page for the brand documented the night’s events.

A caption accompanying a post read, “Ain’t no party like an about-face party. Recapping a night of jazz w. @iamhalsey. Celebrating our Ulta Beauty in-store launch. Bold hues and all-night energy. SHOP AT @ultabeauty | Check the Ulta Beauty app to find your local store.”

As one might expect, Halsey’s latest eye paint release came with clever titles, like Above Santorini and Apollo Empire.

The items have moisturizing properties like marula oil, with a price tag of $16.

Fans can purchase About-Face Beauty products at Ulta Beauty and the About-Face website.