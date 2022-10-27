Halsey wows in her latest stylish ensemble and shows off her incredible abs. Pic credit: @iamhalsey/Instagram

She’s known for her chart-topping and captivating hits but Halsey also knows how to pull off an iconic look, thanks to her daring sense of style.

The 28-year-old looked sensational in a brown leather ensemble earlier this week as she showed off her incredible abs.

Since breaking out on the scene back in 2014, Halsey, whose real name is Ashley Frangipane, has played around with her fashion and hair choices, transforming for almost every public appearance she makes.

The music superstar definitely pushes the boundaries with her style and it pays off. She looks just as comfortable in a plunging sheer red dress as she does wearing nothing but her bra and underwear.

Earlier this week, Halsey was spotted at the Tiffany & Co. party at Sunset Towers in West Hollywood on Wednesday.

Not one to miss a party and serve a killer look, Halsey rocked up to the event in a leather crop top and matching skirt.

About Face Beauty founder Halsey wows in leather crop top and skirt

Posing up a storm, Halsey showcased her impressive tattoos and abs in a plunging chocolate brown leather bralette.

For the bottom half, she opted for a matching maxi skirt that perfectly hugged her amazing curves.

Halsey looks sensational in a brown leather bra and matching skirt. Pic credit: BACKGRID

Her makeup was just as bold as her outfit, with Halsey wearing a glossy pink lip and a smokey eye.

Her short hair was styled in a spiky, cropped fashion, perfectly complementing the rocker vibe.

The Without You singer finished off the outfit with plenty of bangles, a chunky gold chained necklace, and studded earrings.

Halsey welcomed her first child in 2020

Halsey welcomed her son, Ender, in July 2021 with Turkish filmmaker and actor, Alev Aydin.

“Gratitude. For the most ‘rare’ and euphoric birth. Powered by love,” Halsey wrote on her Instagram page at the time of his birth.

According to Us Weekly, a source told the publication that the couple is focused on raising their son and that marriage isn’t a key priority.

“At the end of the day, what matters most is that the baby is healthy and that Halsey has a loving relationship with the father of her baby, and right now, Halsey for sure loves and adores Alev,” the insider explained.

Halsey has had a pretty busy few months, from raising her son to performing to sell-out crowds on her Love and Power tour.

The tour’s associated album, If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power, was released back in 2021 and became her fourth consecutive Top 5 album in the U.S.