Halle Berry takes a ‘walk on the wild side’ while sporting a leopard print bikini and matching cover-up

Halle Berry showed off her wild style in a sexy leopard print swim set, rocking her curves while posing for a new social media post. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Halle Berry flaunted her gorgeous curves and sexy style recently, wearing a matching set of swim attire that included a leopard print bikini and a cover-up.

Halle Berry rocked leopard print swim attire for her latest Instagram post

The Monster’s Ball and Bruised actress, 55, had some fun posing in the skin-hugging top and bottom as the airy cover-up appeared to dance lightly around her body.

Halle captioned the shots with, “sometimes you have to take a walk on the wild side…” and fans were there to express their support and admiration for the actress’ latest social media post.

“🔥🔥🔥” posted one follower, with others joining in with comments like, “Stunning beauty inside and out 🥰❤️❤️❤️,” “MEOW 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥,” and “And the good lawd said unto thee go forward n bless them today with these pictures…Now let the gram say Amen!!! 🙌🏾🙌🏾😍🥰😉.”

The post came just a few days after the Instagram stunner shared a video clip from her time at the Moonfall premiere where she donned a stunning black dress. The gown cropped off at her thighs in a bubble-skirted bottom and revealed plenty of skin at the sides of her chest down to her ribcage with two giant cut-outs under the arms.

Halle recently talked to Ellen DeGeneres about her boyfriend Van Hunt

Aside from keeping up with a busy movie career and a devotion to sharing hot snaps on Instagram, Halle recently took some time out to swing by the Ellen show to chat with the host about her recent films and her boyfriend, musician Van Hunt.

Pic credit: @halleberry/Instagram

The actress opened up about her beau of just over one year, jokingly chiding Ellen for not introducing her to Van twenty years ago when the host had the musician on her show in the same season as she had Halle on as well.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“I had (Van Hunt) on season one before we had you on,” Ellen told Halle during the episode.

Halle replied, telling Ellen, “We’ve talked about this before…and actually a few days ago when I knew I was coming here, and then I said, ‘You know, I was on her first season’ and he goes, ‘So was I’ and I said ‘You mean you could’ve found me twenty years ago and saved me all this misery I’ve been through?!'”

The actress then laughed and quipped that Ellen didn’t do her part to set them up back then, expressing anguish over the fact that Ellen could have spared Halle from her subsequent three failed marriages, along with her dramatic failed relationship with Gabriel Aubry.

Halle and Van recently set the internet abuzz with rumors that they had secretly gotten married after Halle posted a photo of the two kissing in what looked like a chapel of some sort.

The pair later shot down the gossip, saying that they had posted the pictures as a joke and didn’t mean to lead anyone on about the status of their relationship.